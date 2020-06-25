All apartments in Crofton
Last updated April 12 2019 at 5:54 AM

2459 CHEYENNE DRIVE

2459 Cheyenne Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2459 Cheyenne Drive, Crofton, MD 21054

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Best location in the community w/water feature views & green space on 3 sides. Bumpouts on all 3 levels & extra 2 ft wide unit. Large foyer entrance w/pocket doors to GIANT bonus room w/half bath. Chef's dream kitchen w/open concept kitchen/dining/family room w/gas FP & slider to the deck perfect for parties. Oversized master suite w/walk in closet & luxury bath. Oversized 2 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2459 CHEYENNE DRIVE have any available units?
2459 CHEYENNE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crofton, MD.
What amenities does 2459 CHEYENNE DRIVE have?
Some of 2459 CHEYENNE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2459 CHEYENNE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2459 CHEYENNE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2459 CHEYENNE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2459 CHEYENNE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crofton.
Does 2459 CHEYENNE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2459 CHEYENNE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2459 CHEYENNE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2459 CHEYENNE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2459 CHEYENNE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2459 CHEYENNE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2459 CHEYENNE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2459 CHEYENNE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2459 CHEYENNE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2459 CHEYENNE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2459 CHEYENNE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2459 CHEYENNE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
