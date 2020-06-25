2459 CHEYENNE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Best location in the community w/water feature views & green space on 3 sides. Bumpouts on all 3 levels & extra 2 ft wide unit. Large foyer entrance w/pocket doors to GIANT bonus room w/half bath. Chef's dream kitchen w/open concept kitchen/dining/family room w/gas FP & slider to the deck perfect for parties. Oversized master suite w/walk in closet & luxury bath. Oversized 2 car garage.