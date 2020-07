Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

NEWLY PAINTED AND CARPETED!!!!!!! Absolutely Perfect and ready for you to rent this 3 level 3 full bath 3 bedroom and 1/2 bath townhouse. Featuring 2 gas fireplace and hardwood floors in the living room and dining room and much more! 2,500 SQ FT. Near shopping, Route 50, BWI, Ft. Meade. Good credit required . Available March 22nd. Call today!