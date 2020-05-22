All apartments in Crofton
602 MACCUBBIN LANE

602 Macubbin Lane · No Longer Available
Location

602 Macubbin Lane, Crofton, MD 21054

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
This beautiful Home features a Gourmet Kitchen with a Large Island, Stainless Appliances and Spacious Pantry and Mud Room. Tons of Natural Light fills the rooms including the Breakfast Room overlooking the Backyard. Gleaming Hardwood Floors on the Main Level. Large Family Room with Stone Fireplace. Separate Living and Dining Rooms along with Office on Mail Level. Striking Master Suite with Tray Ceiling and "His and Her" Walk-In Closets. Master Bath with Dual Vanities, Soaking Tub and Shower. Great Community Amenities including, Pool, Trails, Tennis Courts, Gym and more! Convenient to BWI, Baltimore, Washington D.C. Shopping and Restaurants. Pristine Condition!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 602 MACCUBBIN LANE have any available units?
602 MACCUBBIN LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crofton, MD.
What amenities does 602 MACCUBBIN LANE have?
Some of 602 MACCUBBIN LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 602 MACCUBBIN LANE currently offering any rent specials?
602 MACCUBBIN LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 602 MACCUBBIN LANE pet-friendly?
No, 602 MACCUBBIN LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crofton.
Does 602 MACCUBBIN LANE offer parking?
Yes, 602 MACCUBBIN LANE offers parking.
Does 602 MACCUBBIN LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 602 MACCUBBIN LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 602 MACCUBBIN LANE have a pool?
Yes, 602 MACCUBBIN LANE has a pool.
Does 602 MACCUBBIN LANE have accessible units?
No, 602 MACCUBBIN LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 602 MACCUBBIN LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 602 MACCUBBIN LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 602 MACCUBBIN LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 602 MACCUBBIN LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
