602 MACCUBBIN LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool tennis court

This beautiful Home features a Gourmet Kitchen with a Large Island, Stainless Appliances and Spacious Pantry and Mud Room. Tons of Natural Light fills the rooms including the Breakfast Room overlooking the Backyard. Gleaming Hardwood Floors on the Main Level. Large Family Room with Stone Fireplace. Separate Living and Dining Rooms along with Office on Mail Level. Striking Master Suite with Tray Ceiling and "His and Her" Walk-In Closets. Master Bath with Dual Vanities, Soaking Tub and Shower. Great Community Amenities including, Pool, Trails, Tennis Courts, Gym and more! Convenient to BWI, Baltimore, Washington D.C. Shopping and Restaurants. Pristine Condition!