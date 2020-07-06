2650 WORRELL COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground garage

BEAUTIFUL 3bed/2half and 2full bathroom end-unit townhome in coveted Crofton Walden Community! MINUTES from Waugh Chapel Shopping Center and the new Crofton High School. Stainless Steel Appliances in kitchen with breakfast table space! Over counter lovely wine display. Pass-through window opens up to Dining/Living combo with Gas fireplace and deck off back of house. Masterbedroom sports private Loft area and HUGE walk-in closet! One car garage access in basement which leads to family room (could be additional bedroom) and laundry units. Paved and fenced backyard opens to community playground. See photos!