BEAUTIFUL 3bed/2half and 2full bathroom end-unit townhome in coveted Crofton Walden Community! MINUTES from Waugh Chapel Shopping Center and the new Crofton High School. Stainless Steel Appliances in kitchen with breakfast table space! Over counter lovely wine display. Pass-through window opens up to Dining/Living combo with Gas fireplace and deck off back of house. Masterbedroom sports private Loft area and HUGE walk-in closet! One car garage access in basement which leads to family room (could be additional bedroom) and laundry units. Paved and fenced backyard opens to community playground. See photos!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2650 WORRELL COURT have any available units?
2650 WORRELL COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crofton, MD.
What amenities does 2650 WORRELL COURT have?
Some of 2650 WORRELL COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2650 WORRELL COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2650 WORRELL COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.