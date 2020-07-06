All apartments in Crofton
2650 WORRELL COURT
Last updated May 7 2020 at 6:07 AM

2650 WORRELL COURT

2650 Worrell Ct · No Longer Available
Location

2650 Worrell Ct, Crofton, MD 21114

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
BEAUTIFUL 3bed/2half and 2full bathroom end-unit townhome in coveted Crofton Walden Community! MINUTES from Waugh Chapel Shopping Center and the new Crofton High School. Stainless Steel Appliances in kitchen with breakfast table space! Over counter lovely wine display. Pass-through window opens up to Dining/Living combo with Gas fireplace and deck off back of house. Masterbedroom sports private Loft area and HUGE walk-in closet! One car garage access in basement which leads to family room (could be additional bedroom) and laundry units. Paved and fenced backyard opens to community playground. See photos!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2650 WORRELL COURT have any available units?
2650 WORRELL COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crofton, MD.
What amenities does 2650 WORRELL COURT have?
Some of 2650 WORRELL COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2650 WORRELL COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2650 WORRELL COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2650 WORRELL COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2650 WORRELL COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crofton.
Does 2650 WORRELL COURT offer parking?
Yes, 2650 WORRELL COURT offers parking.
Does 2650 WORRELL COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2650 WORRELL COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2650 WORRELL COURT have a pool?
No, 2650 WORRELL COURT does not have a pool.
Does 2650 WORRELL COURT have accessible units?
No, 2650 WORRELL COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2650 WORRELL COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2650 WORRELL COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 2650 WORRELL COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2650 WORRELL COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

