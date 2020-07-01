All apartments in Crofton
Last updated January 23 2020 at 12:27 PM

2568 Windy Oak Ct

2568 Windy Oak Court · No Longer Available
Location

2568 Windy Oak Court, Crofton, MD 21114

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
Walden Golf Course with Master Loft - Rare Garage Townhome backing to the Walden Golf Course AND Master Suite with Loft.
3 Bedrooms, 2 Full and 2 Half baths, fireplace, Formal Dining, Living Room family room and located in the highly desired Walden community in Crofton. Community offers playgrounds, swimming pool and golf (memberships) and conveniently located near Library, Schools, shopping, and so much more!

Military/DOD? Take $100 off first months Rent.

All adults must apply separately, good credit with 650 or higher.

(RLNE5472147)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2568 Windy Oak Ct have any available units?
2568 Windy Oak Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crofton, MD.
What amenities does 2568 Windy Oak Ct have?
Some of 2568 Windy Oak Ct's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2568 Windy Oak Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2568 Windy Oak Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2568 Windy Oak Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 2568 Windy Oak Ct is pet friendly.
Does 2568 Windy Oak Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2568 Windy Oak Ct offers parking.
Does 2568 Windy Oak Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2568 Windy Oak Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2568 Windy Oak Ct have a pool?
Yes, 2568 Windy Oak Ct has a pool.
Does 2568 Windy Oak Ct have accessible units?
No, 2568 Windy Oak Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2568 Windy Oak Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 2568 Windy Oak Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2568 Windy Oak Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 2568 Windy Oak Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

