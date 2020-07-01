2568 Windy Oak Ct

Amenities

Walden Golf Course with Master Loft - Rare Garage Townhome backing to the Walden Golf Course AND Master Suite with Loft.

3 Bedrooms, 2 Full and 2 Half baths, fireplace, Formal Dining, Living Room family room and located in the highly desired Walden community in Crofton. Community offers playgrounds, swimming pool and golf (memberships) and conveniently located near Library, Schools, shopping, and so much more!



Military/DOD? Take $100 off first months Rent.



All adults must apply separately, good credit with 650 or higher.



