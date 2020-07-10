All apartments in Crofton
Find more places like 2550 Stow Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Crofton, MD
/
2550 Stow Court
Last updated June 8 2020 at 10:50 PM

2550 Stow Court

2550 Stow Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Crofton
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2550 Stow Court, Crofton, MD 21114

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Stunning Golf Course Community! Beautiful 3-Story Townhouse. The entry level features a large recreation room on the main level. You will love the large open floor plan with living room/dining room combo, gleaming wood floors, gourmet eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, breakfast nook with slider to large deck. Master suite with attached master bath with double vanity. Two additional upper level bedrooms with new carpet. Attached garage plus driveway. MUST SEE!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2550 Stow Court have any available units?
2550 Stow Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crofton, MD.
What amenities does 2550 Stow Court have?
Some of 2550 Stow Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2550 Stow Court currently offering any rent specials?
2550 Stow Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2550 Stow Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2550 Stow Court is pet friendly.
Does 2550 Stow Court offer parking?
Yes, 2550 Stow Court offers parking.
Does 2550 Stow Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2550 Stow Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2550 Stow Court have a pool?
No, 2550 Stow Court does not have a pool.
Does 2550 Stow Court have accessible units?
No, 2550 Stow Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2550 Stow Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2550 Stow Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2550 Stow Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2550 Stow Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Point at Crofton
1623 Parkridge Cir
Crofton, MD 21114

Similar Pages

Crofton 1 BedroomsCrofton 2 Bedrooms
Crofton Apartments with ParkingCrofton Apartments with Pool
Crofton Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSouth Laurel, MDLochearn, MDAspen Hill, MDPasadena, MDMaryland City, MDArnold, MD
Forestville, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDOlney, MDBeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDEast Riverdale, MDFairland, MDTemple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MDLargo, MDLinthicum, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityAnne Arundel Community College
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University