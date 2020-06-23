2412 LIZBEC COURT

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool hot tub tennis court

Ready for your own Place? Available for February 1 Move in or after. Wellfleet Mews In Crofton Village Across from Waugh Chapel Village Shopping, Restaurants and Entertainment Mecca. Renovations complete with Impeccable Hotel Style Finishes and Living Space. 2 Main Levels of Living Space & Partial Basement with Laundry Room and door to Privately Fenced Backyard. Upper Level has Finished Attic with Stand up floored 10 x 8 Extra Storage Space. 9' Ceilings, GAS Heat, GAS Hot Water & Granite surround Gas Fireplace with Heatilator . 6' Bay window in fully renovated Kitchen 42" White Cabinets with Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances & Granite counters, extended Bar & Recessed Lighting. Entire main Level 5" Plank Grey Hardwood Tile with Brand new 1/2 Bath. Huge Master Bedroom Suite with Double Closets, Mirrored Doors, Vaulted Ceiling & Skylights, Brand New Luxury Vanity and Walkout Shower. Oversized Jacuzzi Tub with Jets. Water & Sewer, 2 Community Pools & Tennis & Play Areas included in Rent. Pets are Case by Case with Additional Deposit/Rent. Owner Is Agent. ONLY 2 Parking Spaces/PASSES ARE PROVIDED SO TENANTS MAY HAVE NO MORE THAN 2 CARS.