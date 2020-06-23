All apartments in Crofton
Home
/
Crofton, MD
/
2412 LIZBEC COURT
Last updated February 5 2020 at 2:51 PM

2412 LIZBEC COURT

2412 Lizbec Court · No Longer Available
Location

2412 Lizbec Court, Crofton, MD 21114

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Ready for your own Place? Available for February 1 Move in or after. Wellfleet Mews In Crofton Village Across from Waugh Chapel Village Shopping, Restaurants and Entertainment Mecca. Renovations complete with Impeccable Hotel Style Finishes and Living Space. 2 Main Levels of Living Space & Partial Basement with Laundry Room and door to Privately Fenced Backyard. Upper Level has Finished Attic with Stand up floored 10 x 8 Extra Storage Space. 9' Ceilings, GAS Heat, GAS Hot Water & Granite surround Gas Fireplace with Heatilator . 6' Bay window in fully renovated Kitchen 42" White Cabinets with Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances & Granite counters, extended Bar & Recessed Lighting. Entire main Level 5" Plank Grey Hardwood Tile with Brand new 1/2 Bath. Huge Master Bedroom Suite with Double Closets, Mirrored Doors, Vaulted Ceiling & Skylights, Brand New Luxury Vanity and Walkout Shower. Oversized Jacuzzi Tub with Jets. Water & Sewer, 2 Community Pools & Tennis & Play Areas included in Rent. Pets are Case by Case with Additional Deposit/Rent. Owner Is Agent. ONLY 2 Parking Spaces/PASSES ARE PROVIDED SO TENANTS MAY HAVE NO MORE THAN 2 CARS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2412 LIZBEC COURT have any available units?
2412 LIZBEC COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crofton, MD.
What amenities does 2412 LIZBEC COURT have?
Some of 2412 LIZBEC COURT's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2412 LIZBEC COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2412 LIZBEC COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2412 LIZBEC COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 2412 LIZBEC COURT is pet friendly.
Does 2412 LIZBEC COURT offer parking?
Yes, 2412 LIZBEC COURT does offer parking.
Does 2412 LIZBEC COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2412 LIZBEC COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2412 LIZBEC COURT have a pool?
Yes, 2412 LIZBEC COURT has a pool.
Does 2412 LIZBEC COURT have accessible units?
No, 2412 LIZBEC COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2412 LIZBEC COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 2412 LIZBEC COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2412 LIZBEC COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2412 LIZBEC COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
