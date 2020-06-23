2412 LIZBEC COURT

Amenities
Ready for your own Place? Available for February 1 Move in or after. Wellfleet Mews In Crofton Village Across from Waugh Chapel Village Shopping, Restaurants and Entertainment Mecca. Renovations complete with Impeccable Hotel Style Finishes and Living Space. 2 Main Levels of Living Space & Partial Basement with Laundry Room and door to Privately Fenced Backyard. Upper Level has Finished Attic with Stand up floored 10 x 8 Extra Storage Space. 9' Ceilings, GAS Heat, GAS Hot Water & Granite surround Gas Fireplace with Heatilator . 6' Bay window in fully renovated Kitchen 42" White Cabinets with Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances & Granite counters, extended Bar & Recessed Lighting. Entire main Level 5" Plank Grey Hardwood Tile with Brand new 1/2 Bath. Huge Master Bedroom Suite with Double Closets, Mirrored Doors, Vaulted Ceiling & Skylights, Brand New Luxury Vanity and Walkout Shower. Oversized Jacuzzi Tub with Jets. Water & Sewer, 2 Community Pools & Tennis & Play Areas included in Rent. Pets are Case by Case with Additional Deposit/Rent. Owner Is Agent. ONLY 2 Parking Spaces/PASSES ARE PROVIDED SO TENANTS MAY HAVE NO MORE THAN 2 CARS.