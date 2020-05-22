2085 PAWLET DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Welcome to this conveniently located townhome in the Sycamore Mews section of Crofton. It is just a stone's throw to the new Waugh Chapel Town Center shopping center, the talk of the town! Featuring 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, this roomy townhome offers lots for the money. Features include a bay window, deck, master bedroom with vaulted ceiling and walk in closet, crown molding, corner gas fireplace, hardwood flooring on the main level, wall to wall carpeting on the upper level, kitchen with separate breakfast area, center island, and all appliances. with a new washer and dryer. Great location for short commute to Ft. Meade, NSA, Annapolis, BWI,and highways into DC and Baltimore. *One Year Lease required*$35 application fee per each occupant over 18 years old. *Background and Credit Check Required*$100 Maintenance Deductible