Last updated September 18 2019 at 7:52 PM

2085 PAWLET DRIVE

2085 Pawlet Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2085 Pawlet Drive, Crofton, MD 21114

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Welcome to this conveniently located townhome in the Sycamore Mews section of Crofton. It is just a stone's throw to the new Waugh Chapel Town Center shopping center, the talk of the town! Featuring 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, this roomy townhome offers lots for the money. Features include a bay window, deck, master bedroom with vaulted ceiling and walk in closet, crown molding, corner gas fireplace, hardwood flooring on the main level, wall to wall carpeting on the upper level, kitchen with separate breakfast area, center island, and all appliances. with a new washer and dryer. Great location for short commute to Ft. Meade, NSA, Annapolis, BWI,and highways into DC and Baltimore. *One Year Lease required*$35 application fee per each occupant over 18 years old. *Background and Credit Check Required*$100 Maintenance Deductible

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2085 PAWLET DRIVE have any available units?
2085 PAWLET DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crofton, MD.
What amenities does 2085 PAWLET DRIVE have?
Some of 2085 PAWLET DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2085 PAWLET DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2085 PAWLET DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2085 PAWLET DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2085 PAWLET DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crofton.
Does 2085 PAWLET DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2085 PAWLET DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2085 PAWLET DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2085 PAWLET DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2085 PAWLET DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2085 PAWLET DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2085 PAWLET DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2085 PAWLET DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2085 PAWLET DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2085 PAWLET DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2085 PAWLET DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2085 PAWLET DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
