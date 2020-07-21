All apartments in Crofton
Find more places like 2062 LAKE GROVE COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Crofton, MD
/
2062 LAKE GROVE COURT
Last updated August 2 2019 at 7:18 AM

2062 LAKE GROVE COURT

2062 Lake Grove Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Crofton
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2062 Lake Grove Court, Crofton, MD 21114

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This end unit town home in sought after Crofton features hardwood floors, newer kitchen with granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and glass tile back splash, a dining room with entry to your large private deck overlooking the fully fenced back & side yard. Finished walk-out basement with large family room, brick hearth fireplace, 3rd bedroom, laundry and half bath. Minimum Credit score of 650 required. No groups. All Carpeting will be replaced before you make this your home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2062 LAKE GROVE COURT have any available units?
2062 LAKE GROVE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crofton, MD.
What amenities does 2062 LAKE GROVE COURT have?
Some of 2062 LAKE GROVE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2062 LAKE GROVE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2062 LAKE GROVE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2062 LAKE GROVE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2062 LAKE GROVE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crofton.
Does 2062 LAKE GROVE COURT offer parking?
No, 2062 LAKE GROVE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 2062 LAKE GROVE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2062 LAKE GROVE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2062 LAKE GROVE COURT have a pool?
No, 2062 LAKE GROVE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 2062 LAKE GROVE COURT have accessible units?
No, 2062 LAKE GROVE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2062 LAKE GROVE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2062 LAKE GROVE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 2062 LAKE GROVE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2062 LAKE GROVE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Point at Crofton
1623 Parkridge Cir
Crofton, MD 21114

Similar Pages

Crofton 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCrofton 2 Bedroom Apartments
Crofton Apartments with ParkingCrofton Apartments with Pools
Crofton Pet Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDOxon Hill, MDSouth Laurel, MDAspen Hill, MDPasadena, MDMaryland City, MDFort Washington, MD
Arnold, MDForestville, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDGlassmanor, MDOlney, MDBeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDEast Riverdale, MDLochearn, MDFairland, MDTemple Hills, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityAnne Arundel Community College
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University