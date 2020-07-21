2062 LAKE GROVE COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

This end unit town home in sought after Crofton features hardwood floors, newer kitchen with granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and glass tile back splash, a dining room with entry to your large private deck overlooking the fully fenced back & side yard. Finished walk-out basement with large family room, brick hearth fireplace, 3rd bedroom, laundry and half bath. Minimum Credit score of 650 required. No groups. All Carpeting will be replaced before you make this your home!