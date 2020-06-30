Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2054 Aberdeen Dr Available 03/06/20 Crofton with 1 car garage - Chance to get a Crofton Condo with 1 car garage at a fantastic price.

Features 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, Paver Patio, Garage, Galley Style Kitchen and so much more. Conveniently commute to DC, Baltimore, Annapolis, Ft Meade/NSA. Easy walk to the Crofton Library and area parks.

Military or DOD? Take $100.00 off first months rent!



Qualifications: All adults must apply separately, Minimum credit scores of 650, monthly income 3x's the rent.



When applying please, attach any financial documents you would like us to consider (Leave and Earnings Statements, recent pay stubs, bank statements, etc.).



