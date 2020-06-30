All apartments in Crofton
2054 Aberdeen Dr
2054 Aberdeen Dr

2054 Aberdeen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2054 Aberdeen Drive, Crofton, MD 21114

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2054 Aberdeen Dr Available 03/06/20 Crofton with 1 car garage - Chance to get a Crofton Condo with 1 car garage at a fantastic price.
Features 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, Paver Patio, Garage, Galley Style Kitchen and so much more. Conveniently commute to DC, Baltimore, Annapolis, Ft Meade/NSA. Easy walk to the Crofton Library and area parks.
Military or DOD? Take $100.00 off first months rent!

Qualifications: All adults must apply separately, Minimum credit scores of 650, monthly income 3x's the rent.

When applying please, attach any financial documents you would like us to consider (Leave and Earnings Statements, recent pay stubs, bank statements, etc.).

(RLNE5609766)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

