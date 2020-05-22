2009 WILLOW GLEN CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Gorgeous, large, 5 bedroom, 3 level, colonial in the Crofton triangle. Cul de sac location. Hardwood floors entire first floor, large family room opens to enormous back deck. Great for entertaining. Lovely kitchen with gas stove and island. First floor office with slider to back deck. Separate living and dining rooms. Master suite with hardwood floors, two walk in closets and spa like bath. Three additional large bedrooms upstairs. Fully finished lower level with large entertainment area, separate bedroom, full bath and lots of storage space. Located in the new Crofton High School district. Crofton Country Club and Crofton Swim & Tennis Club within walking distance. Shopping and restaurants nearby. Great commuter location for DC, Baltimore, Annapolis, Ft Meade. *No Smoking*