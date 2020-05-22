All apartments in Crofton
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:39 PM

2009 WILLOW GLEN CT

2009 Willow Glen Court · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2009 Willow Glen Court, Crofton, MD 21114

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Gorgeous, large, 5 bedroom, 3 level, colonial in the Crofton triangle. Cul de sac location. Hardwood floors entire first floor, large family room opens to enormous back deck. Great for entertaining. Lovely kitchen with gas stove and island. First floor office with slider to back deck. Separate living and dining rooms. Master suite with hardwood floors, two walk in closets and spa like bath. Three additional large bedrooms upstairs. Fully finished lower level with large entertainment area, separate bedroom, full bath and lots of storage space. Located in the new Crofton High School district. Crofton Country Club and Crofton Swim & Tennis Club within walking distance. Shopping and restaurants nearby. Great commuter location for DC, Baltimore, Annapolis, Ft Meade. *No Smoking*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2009 WILLOW GLEN CT have any available units?
2009 WILLOW GLEN CT has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2009 WILLOW GLEN CT have?
Some of 2009 WILLOW GLEN CT's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2009 WILLOW GLEN CT currently offering any rent specials?
2009 WILLOW GLEN CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2009 WILLOW GLEN CT pet-friendly?
No, 2009 WILLOW GLEN CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crofton.
Does 2009 WILLOW GLEN CT offer parking?
Yes, 2009 WILLOW GLEN CT does offer parking.
Does 2009 WILLOW GLEN CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2009 WILLOW GLEN CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2009 WILLOW GLEN CT have a pool?
Yes, 2009 WILLOW GLEN CT has a pool.
Does 2009 WILLOW GLEN CT have accessible units?
No, 2009 WILLOW GLEN CT does not have accessible units.
Does 2009 WILLOW GLEN CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 2009 WILLOW GLEN CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2009 WILLOW GLEN CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2009 WILLOW GLEN CT does not have units with air conditioning.
