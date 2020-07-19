1752 WHITFIELD COURT

Amenities

Beautifully updated Crofton Park brick-front townhome. New carpet and fresh paint throughout. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and sliding doors to deck. Formal living and dining rooms and a powder room completes the main level. Two spacious bedrooms share an updated full bath on the upper level. Newly renovated basement with engineered wood flooring throughout featuring a bedroom, full bathroom and a second living area. Pets case by case. Must have good credit and references.