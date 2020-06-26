All apartments in Crofton
Find more places like 1728 Jones Falls Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Crofton, MD
/
1728 Jones Falls Court
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:04 AM

1728 Jones Falls Court

1728 Jones Falls Court · (828) 571-0828
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Crofton
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1728 Jones Falls Court, Crofton, MD 21114

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Jul 16

$2,399

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1584 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
Click 'Schedule Tour' on our website:
avail.co/l/30814
Price reduced for a two-year lease; equivalent to one month free! Call/text (828)571-0828 to schedule your viewing.

**HOT HOME** SEE FLOOR PLAN IMAGE.
Fully remodeled three story townhouse: with updated kitchen, bathrooms, lighting, flooring and walkout deck. This home provides ample storage space and new appliances including washer/dryer on both the top and bottom floors. The Basement is remodeled as a **PRIVATE STUDIO/SUITE WITH A KITCHENETTE**, full bathroom, laundry and storage room. This property has two assigned parking spots. No pets and no smoking in the unit.

**LOCATION** 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in Crofton, MD near the developing Waugh Chapel shopping center, 12miles from Fort Meade, 18miles from BWI airport, and less than 25miles from Washington D.C. Nearby Wegmans, Target, Regal Cinemas, LA Fitness, Arundel Mills Live Casino and Annapolis Mall.

$2399.00/mo, with security deposit. This property is Tenant Occupied, please request tours through our Avail website, and message 828-571-0828 for any questions.

This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software. Apply for this property online in just minutes at: https://www.avail.co/l/30814

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1728 Jones Falls Court have any available units?
1728 Jones Falls Court has a unit available for $2,399 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1728 Jones Falls Court have?
Some of 1728 Jones Falls Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1728 Jones Falls Court currently offering any rent specials?
1728 Jones Falls Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1728 Jones Falls Court pet-friendly?
No, 1728 Jones Falls Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crofton.
Does 1728 Jones Falls Court offer parking?
Yes, 1728 Jones Falls Court offers parking.
Does 1728 Jones Falls Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1728 Jones Falls Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1728 Jones Falls Court have a pool?
No, 1728 Jones Falls Court does not have a pool.
Does 1728 Jones Falls Court have accessible units?
No, 1728 Jones Falls Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1728 Jones Falls Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1728 Jones Falls Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1728 Jones Falls Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1728 Jones Falls Court has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1728 Jones Falls Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Point at Crofton
1623 Parkridge Cir
Crofton, MD 21114

Similar Pages

Crofton 1 BedroomsCrofton 2 Bedrooms
Crofton Apartments with BalconyCrofton Apartments with Parking
Crofton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSouth Laurel, MDLochearn, MDAspen Hill, MDPasadena, MDMaryland City, MDArnold, MD
Forestville, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDOlney, MDBeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDEast Riverdale, MDFairland, MDTemple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MDLargo, MDLinthicum, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityAnne Arundel Community College
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity