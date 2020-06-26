1728 Jones Falls Court

Amenities

Price reduced for a two-year lease; equivalent to one month free! Call/text (828)571-0828 to schedule your viewing.



**HOT HOME** SEE FLOOR PLAN IMAGE.

Fully remodeled three story townhouse: with updated kitchen, bathrooms, lighting, flooring and walkout deck. This home provides ample storage space and new appliances including washer/dryer on both the top and bottom floors. The Basement is remodeled as a **PRIVATE STUDIO/SUITE WITH A KITCHENETTE**, full bathroom, laundry and storage room. This property has two assigned parking spots. No pets and no smoking in the unit.



**LOCATION** 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in Crofton, MD near the developing Waugh Chapel shopping center, 12miles from Fort Meade, 18miles from BWI airport, and less than 25miles from Washington D.C. Nearby Wegmans, Target, Regal Cinemas, LA Fitness, Arundel Mills Live Casino and Annapolis Mall.



$2399.00/mo, with security deposit. This property is Tenant Occupied, please request tours through our Avail website, and message 828-571-0828 for any questions.



