Crofton, MD
1662 WALLEYE DR
1662 WALLEYE DR

1662 Walleye Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1662 Walleye Drive, Crofton, MD 21114

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This home has an updated kitchen with granite counter tops. Half bath on the main level. Newer washer, dryer and newer HVAC - all have Service Contracts. Freshly painted and ready for you to move in. Upstairs has two large bedrooms and one full bath.. Enjoy the fenced back yard with a shed. The home is conveniently located on a cul-de-sac. Welcome Spring in your new rental. Apply Online at www.longandfoster.com. The application fee is $50 per adult. Located the rental and click the red apply button. Contact agent with any questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1662 WALLEYE DR have any available units?
1662 WALLEYE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crofton, MD.
What amenities does 1662 WALLEYE DR have?
Some of 1662 WALLEYE DR's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1662 WALLEYE DR currently offering any rent specials?
1662 WALLEYE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1662 WALLEYE DR pet-friendly?
No, 1662 WALLEYE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crofton.
Does 1662 WALLEYE DR offer parking?
Yes, 1662 WALLEYE DR offers parking.
Does 1662 WALLEYE DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1662 WALLEYE DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1662 WALLEYE DR have a pool?
No, 1662 WALLEYE DR does not have a pool.
Does 1662 WALLEYE DR have accessible units?
No, 1662 WALLEYE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1662 WALLEYE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1662 WALLEYE DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 1662 WALLEYE DR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1662 WALLEYE DR has units with air conditioning.
