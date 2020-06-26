1662 WALLEYE DR

Amenities
This home has an updated kitchen with granite counter tops. Half bath on the main level. Newer washer, dryer and newer HVAC - all have Service Contracts. Freshly painted and ready for you to move in. Upstairs has two large bedrooms and one full bath.. Enjoy the fenced back yard with a shed. The home is conveniently located on a cul-de-sac. Welcome Spring in your new rental. Apply Online at www.longandfoster.com. The application fee is $50 per adult. Located the rental and click the red apply button. Contact agent with any questions.