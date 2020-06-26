1662 WALLEYE DR

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This home has an updated kitchen with granite counter tops. Half bath on the main level. Newer washer, dryer and newer HVAC - all have Service Contracts. Freshly painted and ready for you to move in. Upstairs has two large bedrooms and one full bath.. Enjoy the fenced back yard with a shed. The home is conveniently located on a cul-de-sac. Welcome Spring in your new rental. Apply Online at www.longandfoster.com. The application fee is $50 per adult. Located the rental and click the red apply button. Contact agent with any questions.