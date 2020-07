Amenities

Move right in to this cared for one level unit located right in the heart of Crofton! This cozy unit is has two bedrooms and two FULL baths to go along with an over-sized living room. Don't forget to check out the community pool. Only minutes away from plenty of restaurants, stores, and major transportation routes which adds to this unit's practicality. Fresh paint and carpet will be installed prior to move in. Will be ready in the beginning of July, just bring your furniture.