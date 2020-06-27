All apartments in Crofton
Find more places like 1617 CROFTON PARKWAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Crofton, MD
/
1617 CROFTON PARKWAY
Last updated July 29 2019 at 7:37 AM

1617 CROFTON PARKWAY

1617 Crofton Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Crofton
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1617 Crofton Parkway, Crofton, MD 21114

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
**Owner only looking for a 10 Month Lease **Charming Ranch Style home nestled in the heart of Crofton features include: Gleaming hardwood floors *Newer HVAC (2014) *Updated Double Pane Windows * New paint throughout * Granite Counters * Large Trex Deck * Fenced Yard * Additional living space great for in-laws or an au pair * New Crofton High School to open Fall of 2020 * Enjoy summer concerts, the Swim and Tennis Club, Farmer's Market, Parades, and more! Non-smoking property * Call CSS to show * Application Package on Documents Tab

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1617 CROFTON PARKWAY have any available units?
1617 CROFTON PARKWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crofton, MD.
What amenities does 1617 CROFTON PARKWAY have?
Some of 1617 CROFTON PARKWAY's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1617 CROFTON PARKWAY currently offering any rent specials?
1617 CROFTON PARKWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1617 CROFTON PARKWAY pet-friendly?
No, 1617 CROFTON PARKWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crofton.
Does 1617 CROFTON PARKWAY offer parking?
No, 1617 CROFTON PARKWAY does not offer parking.
Does 1617 CROFTON PARKWAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1617 CROFTON PARKWAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1617 CROFTON PARKWAY have a pool?
Yes, 1617 CROFTON PARKWAY has a pool.
Does 1617 CROFTON PARKWAY have accessible units?
No, 1617 CROFTON PARKWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1617 CROFTON PARKWAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 1617 CROFTON PARKWAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1617 CROFTON PARKWAY have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1617 CROFTON PARKWAY has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Point at Crofton
1623 Parkridge Cir
Crofton, MD 21114

Similar Pages

Crofton 1 BedroomsCrofton 2 Bedrooms
Crofton Apartments with BalconyCrofton Apartments with Parking
Crofton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSouth Laurel, MDLochearn, MDAspen Hill, MDPasadena, MDMaryland City, MDArnold, MD
Forestville, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDOlney, MDBeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDEast Riverdale, MDFairland, MDTemple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MDLargo, MDLinthicum, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityAnne Arundel Community College
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University