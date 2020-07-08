1606 WAYLAND COURT

Amenities
Welcome home to this lovely garage townhome in the Walden Community! Spacious home features Brazilian Cherry Hardwoods on the main level, great open floorplan with eat-in kitchen and deck off the main level. Brand new carpet on the stairs, in the bedrooms, and in the lower level recreation room. Upstairs is your master suite with walk-in closet and bath, 2 other bedrooms and full bathroom in the hallway. The lower level has sliding glass door that goes out to the backyard, and features a cozy gas fireplace, lots of extra storage, and a washer and dryer. Enjoy Crofton schools, extensive shopping opportunities in the Waugh Chapel shopping centers, and the community amenities which include golf, tennis, and swimming!