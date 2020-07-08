All apartments in Crofton
1606 WAYLAND COURT
1606 WAYLAND COURT

1606 Wayland Ct · No Longer Available
Location

1606 Wayland Ct, Crofton, MD 21114

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
tennis court
Welcome home to this lovely garage townhome in the Walden Community! Spacious home features Brazilian Cherry Hardwoods on the main level, great open floorplan with eat-in kitchen and deck off the main level. Brand new carpet on the stairs, in the bedrooms, and in the lower level recreation room. Upstairs is your master suite with walk-in closet and bath, 2 other bedrooms and full bathroom in the hallway. The lower level has sliding glass door that goes out to the backyard, and features a cozy gas fireplace, lots of extra storage, and a washer and dryer. Enjoy Crofton schools, extensive shopping opportunities in the Waugh Chapel shopping centers, and the community amenities which include golf, tennis, and swimming!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1606 WAYLAND COURT have any available units?
1606 WAYLAND COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crofton, MD.
What amenities does 1606 WAYLAND COURT have?
Some of 1606 WAYLAND COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1606 WAYLAND COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1606 WAYLAND COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1606 WAYLAND COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1606 WAYLAND COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crofton.
Does 1606 WAYLAND COURT offer parking?
Yes, 1606 WAYLAND COURT offers parking.
Does 1606 WAYLAND COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1606 WAYLAND COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1606 WAYLAND COURT have a pool?
No, 1606 WAYLAND COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1606 WAYLAND COURT have accessible units?
No, 1606 WAYLAND COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1606 WAYLAND COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1606 WAYLAND COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1606 WAYLAND COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1606 WAYLAND COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

