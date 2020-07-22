All apartments in Crofton
Last updated February 22 2020 at 4:07 AM

1443 HENLEY PLACE

1443 Henley Place · No Longer Available
Location

1443 Henley Place, Crofton, MD 21114

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous and completely renovated 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with a 2 car garage and in ground pool on a beautiful cul-de-sac lot backing to the golf course in sought after Crofton Park! Everything has been done, new hardwood flooring and carpet, fresh on trend paint, new lighting, doors, fixtures and renovated kitchen and baths. A double door entry welcomes you into the open foyer where a large open doorway steps down into the formal dining room with soaring 2 story ceiling and adjoining living room both filled with natural light illuminating warm neutral paint and rich wide plank hardwood flooring. 2 sets of sliding glass doors open to a fenced backyard oasis with a huge patio, covered porch, an in ground pool with diving board and private yard encircled by board fencing and majestic trees with a panoramic view overlooking the fairway. Back inside the brand new shimmering kitchen features an abundance of pristine white cabinetry, gleaming granite countertops, recessed lighting and quality stainless steel appliances including a glass cooktop range and French door refrigerator. A large versatile room off the kitchen with hardwood flooring and twin windows is perfect for daily dining, a sitting room or office. Down the hall an open family room featuring a cathedral ceiling with open beams, a floor to ceiling stone fireplace flanked on either side by large windows and a set of sliding glass doors leading to the patio and pool is the great for entertaining family and friends or simple relaxation. The master bedroom suite boasts plush neutral carpet and en suite bath with white vanity, sleek lighting, a water closet, mirrored closet doors, and a step in shower with hexagon window. 3 additional bright and cheerful bedrooms each with carpeting, ample closet space with mirrored doors and 2 with lighted ceiling fans share the equally well appointed hall bath with a tub/shower combo. An expansive unfinished attic space with outside access gives you the freedom to customize it to meet the demands of your lifestyle. All this in a fabulous community with Crofton Country Club, golf, community pools, parks, jog and bike paths and more plus plenty of shopping, dining and entertainment and soon to be completed Crofton High School right at your fingertips. Commuters will love the convenience to major commuter routes, DC, Annapolis and Baltimore!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1443 HENLEY PLACE have any available units?
1443 HENLEY PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crofton, MD.
What amenities does 1443 HENLEY PLACE have?
Some of 1443 HENLEY PLACE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1443 HENLEY PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
1443 HENLEY PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1443 HENLEY PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 1443 HENLEY PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crofton.
Does 1443 HENLEY PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 1443 HENLEY PLACE offers parking.
Does 1443 HENLEY PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1443 HENLEY PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1443 HENLEY PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 1443 HENLEY PLACE has a pool.
Does 1443 HENLEY PLACE have accessible units?
No, 1443 HENLEY PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1443 HENLEY PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1443 HENLEY PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1443 HENLEY PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1443 HENLEY PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
