Crofton, MD
1120 WICKFORD COURT
Last updated November 6 2019 at 6:32 AM

1120 WICKFORD COURT

1120 Wickford Court · No Longer Available
Location

1120 Wickford Court, Crofton, MD 21114

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Ready for Move in IMMEDIATELY Like as in NOW!!!! OPEN HOUSE Saturday 11/2 2:30- 3;30 PM. Nantucket Mews across from Waugh Chapel Village & Nantucket Elementary. Immaculate 2 Level End Townhouse with Deck & Oversized Back Yard. Master Suite with Walk-In Closet Space Granite Vanity, Oversized Jacuzzi Tub, Large Walk Up Attic Storage Space. Stainless Steel Appliances with Gas Cooking & Heat. Community has 2 pools, tennis, rec fields & walking trails. Owner/Agent This property is scheduled to feed to Brand New Crofton High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1120 WICKFORD COURT have any available units?
1120 WICKFORD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crofton, MD.
What amenities does 1120 WICKFORD COURT have?
Some of 1120 WICKFORD COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1120 WICKFORD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1120 WICKFORD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1120 WICKFORD COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1120 WICKFORD COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crofton.
Does 1120 WICKFORD COURT offer parking?
No, 1120 WICKFORD COURT does not offer parking.
Does 1120 WICKFORD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1120 WICKFORD COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1120 WICKFORD COURT have a pool?
Yes, 1120 WICKFORD COURT has a pool.
Does 1120 WICKFORD COURT have accessible units?
No, 1120 WICKFORD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1120 WICKFORD COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1120 WICKFORD COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1120 WICKFORD COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1120 WICKFORD COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
