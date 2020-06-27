1120 WICKFORD COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool hot tub tennis court

Ready for Move in IMMEDIATELY Like as in NOW!!!! OPEN HOUSE Saturday 11/2 2:30- 3;30 PM. Nantucket Mews across from Waugh Chapel Village & Nantucket Elementary. Immaculate 2 Level End Townhouse with Deck & Oversized Back Yard. Master Suite with Walk-In Closet Space Granite Vanity, Oversized Jacuzzi Tub, Large Walk Up Attic Storage Space. Stainless Steel Appliances with Gas Cooking & Heat. Community has 2 pools, tennis, rec fields & walking trails. Owner/Agent This property is scheduled to feed to Brand New Crofton High School.