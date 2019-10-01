All apartments in Coral Hills
Coral Hills, MD
1608 BROOKSQUARE DRIVE
1608 BROOKSQUARE DRIVE

1608 Brooksquare Drive
Location

1608 Brooksquare Drive, Coral Hills, MD 20743
Coral Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Well maintained 2 level condo. Located just minutes from DC. The master bedroom includes a walk-in closet. A washer and dryer are also in the home. Assigned parking is included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1608 BROOKSQUARE DRIVE have any available units?
1608 BROOKSQUARE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coral Hills, MD.
What amenities does 1608 BROOKSQUARE DRIVE have?
Some of 1608 BROOKSQUARE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1608 BROOKSQUARE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1608 BROOKSQUARE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1608 BROOKSQUARE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1608 BROOKSQUARE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coral Hills.
Does 1608 BROOKSQUARE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1608 BROOKSQUARE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1608 BROOKSQUARE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1608 BROOKSQUARE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1608 BROOKSQUARE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1608 BROOKSQUARE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1608 BROOKSQUARE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1608 BROOKSQUARE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1608 BROOKSQUARE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1608 BROOKSQUARE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1608 BROOKSQUARE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1608 BROOKSQUARE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
