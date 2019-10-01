Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Coral Hills
Find more places like 1608 BROOKSQUARE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Coral Hills, MD
/
1608 BROOKSQUARE DRIVE
Last updated October 1 2019 at 3:16 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1608 BROOKSQUARE DRIVE
1608 Brooksquare Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Coral Hills
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
1608 Brooksquare Drive, Coral Hills, MD 20743
Coral Hills
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Well maintained 2 level condo. Located just minutes from DC. The master bedroom includes a walk-in closet. A washer and dryer are also in the home. Assigned parking is included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1608 BROOKSQUARE DRIVE have any available units?
1608 BROOKSQUARE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Coral Hills, MD
.
What amenities does 1608 BROOKSQUARE DRIVE have?
Some of 1608 BROOKSQUARE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1608 BROOKSQUARE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1608 BROOKSQUARE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1608 BROOKSQUARE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1608 BROOKSQUARE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Coral Hills
.
Does 1608 BROOKSQUARE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1608 BROOKSQUARE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1608 BROOKSQUARE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1608 BROOKSQUARE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1608 BROOKSQUARE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1608 BROOKSQUARE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1608 BROOKSQUARE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1608 BROOKSQUARE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1608 BROOKSQUARE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1608 BROOKSQUARE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1608 BROOKSQUARE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1608 BROOKSQUARE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Coral Hills 2 Bedrooms
Coral Hills 3 Bedrooms
Coral Hills Apartments with Balcony
Coral Hills Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Coral Hills Furnished Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Waldorf, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Odenton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Severn, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
Bowie, MD
College Park, MD
Falls Church, VA
Summerfield, MD
South Kensington, MD
West Springfield, VA
Mitchellville, MD
Cloverly, MD
Lake Barcroft, VA
Mount Vernon, VA
Westphalia, MD
Kings Park, VA
Glenn Dale, MD
Fort Hunt, VA
Calverton, MD
Redland, MD
Forest Glen, MD
North Kensington, MD
Franconia, VA
Fort Meade, MD
Accokeek, MD
Apartments Near Colleges
Howard Community College
University of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College Park
Marymount University
American University