Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:43 PM

230 Apartments for rent in Coral Hills, MD with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Coral Hills apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Coral Hills
1221 Capitol Heights Blvd
1221 Capitol Heights Boulevard, Coral Hills, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
936 sqft
1221 Capitol Heights Blvd Available 08/01/20 3 Bed 3 Bath Single Family Home with Finished Basement and Rooms to Grow Into - This 3 bedroom single family home comes equip with a gated driveway for off street parking, hardwood floors through out and

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Coral Hills
905 LARCHMONT AVENUE
905 Larchmont Avenue, Coral Hills, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
1125 sqft
Renovated Single Family Detached Home. Close to DC and transportation. Consist of 5 bedrooms and 2 full baths.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Coral Hills
4305 Urn Street
4305 Urn Street, Coral Hills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,297
988 sqft
This is a really beautiful space in a quiet residential neighborhood 10 minutes ride from the Capitol Heights Metro Station and the Minnesota Ave. Metro Station with easy access to the city and the MD area.

1 of 53

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Coral Hills
3904 BYERS STREET
3904 Byers Street, Coral Hills, MD
17 Bedrooms
$6,800
3453 sqft
GUESTHOUSE,FURNISHED, Right Next Door to DCTotally Renovated and Furnished 3 Unit with 17 BEDROOMS:Excellent for - ARBNB,HOME CARE AGENCIES,HOME GROUP,ADULT DAY CARE,- SUBSTANCE ABUSE,BEHAVIORAL AGENCIES PROVIDERS,-COMMUNITY CENTER,ASSISTED LIVING,

1 of 47

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Coral Hills
4259 SOUTHERN AVENUE
4259 Southern Avenue, Coral Hills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
Spacious top floor listing. Washer and dryer in unit. All appliances are less than 1 year old. Electricity and water included in rent. Plenty of parking and located just steps from the Metrobus line and 4.
Results within 1 mile of Coral Hills
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
$
2 Units Available
Suitland-Silver Hill
Verona at District
5042 Silver Hill Ct, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,612
1072 sqft
The Verona at District Heights, a community of apartments in Suitland, MD, is just a short drive from Washington, D.C. Located a short distance from the Suitland Metro.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 06:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Coral Hills
Fox Club
1935 Brooks Dr, Capitol Heights, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,477
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A well-maintained, reserved complex, Fox Club has 24-hour maintenance, an alarm system and on-site laundry. There is a pool on the grounds and each apartment has a patio. The kitchens include a garbage disposal.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
4 Units Available
Woods at Addison
6500 Ronald Rd, Walker Mill, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious floorplans with private patios, walk-in closets, and well-equipped kitchens. Minutes away from the National Harbor and Capital Beltway. Residents have access to a sparkling pool and on-site laundry. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
14 Units Available
Suitland-Silver Hill
Capital Crossing
3930 Suitland Rd, Suitland, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,162
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,342
840 sqft
Recently renovated apartments stand out for their spacious floor plans, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Located in the city center with fast access to Washington, D.C. and Fairfax Village.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
7 Units Available
Suitland-Silver Hill
Park Greene
2641 Shadyside Ave, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1084 sqft
Conveniently located in Suitland, MD near the Suitland Metro. Luxury units feature in-unit laundry, dishwasher, oversized closets and hardwood floors. Tenants have access to pool, parking, playground and more.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 06:14 PM
4 Units Available
Dunhill South Apartments
5815 Marlboro Pike, Forestville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,395
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy quality living at Dunhill South Apartments. Dunhill South Apartments offers modern, spacious, charming living.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 06:43 PM
1 Unit Available
Parkland Square
2100 County Rd, Walker Mill, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
850 sqft
We know what you want in a home. We Have It! A Well-Maintained Apartment With Lots Of Room.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated May 14 at 02:24 PM
4 Units Available
Walker Mill Apartments
1296 Rochell Ave, District Heights, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
973 sqft
Newly renovated, the apartments have received a thorough upgrade, including spacious kitchens, wall-to-wall carpeting and gas ranges. The pet-friendly community has a pool, on-site laundry and a playground for residents.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Fort Dupont
1671 FORT DAVIS PL SE
1671 Fort Davis Place Southeast, Washington, DC
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1671 FORT DAVIS PL SE in Washington. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Crest
5225 Marlboro Pike, Prince George's County, MD
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
800 sqft
Beautifully renovated 3 Bedroom apartment for lease. All utilities included!!! Brand new appliances, granite countertops, gas ranges, built-in microwave ovens, dishwashers, and central air and heating.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
5229 MARLBORO PIKE
5229 Marlboro Pike, Prince George's County, MD
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
800 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully renovated 3 Bedroom apartment for lease. All utilities included!!! Brand new appliances, granite countertops, gas ranges, built-in microwave ovens, dishwashers, and central air and heating.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
703 ADDISON ROAD S
703 Addison Road South, Walker Mill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1672 sqft
Welcome to your new home! A spacious and modern 3 level townhouse in walking distance to Addison Rd Metro and a short drive to DC! Kitchen~has beautiful~granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Marshall Heights - Lincoln Heights
5100 D STREET SE
5100 D Street Southeast, Washington, DC
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1425 sqft
** PLEASE fill out application online https://apply.link/3iwmt5o $30 application fee per adult.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Marshall Heights - Lincoln Heights
227 63rd Street, NE
227 63rd Street Northeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
788 sqft
VIDEO TOUR - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x-AE-C7Kurs&feature=youtu.be Learn about Cooperative Homes - https://www.investopedia.com/articles/pf/08/housingco-op.

1 of 17

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
5711 Falkland Place
5711 Falkland Place, Capitol Heights, MD
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
Wonderful 3 BR, 1.5 BA Home in Capitol Heights!!! - Renters Warehouse proudly presents to you this wonderful 3 BR, 1.
Results within 5 miles of Coral Hills
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
12 Units Available
The Ivy Club
1127 Ivy Club Ln, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,530
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
871 sqft
Ivy Club recently renovated to offer exclusive look and feel, including stainless steel appliances and huge walk-in closets. Complimentary gym membership at Prince George's Sports and Learning Complex included.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 22 at 08:43 PM
$
23 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
100K
100 K Street Northeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,575
447 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,905
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,880
990 sqft
At the gateway of NoMa, 100K Apartments welcomes residents who crave a living experience that is elegant, refined and walkable to some of DC's best amenities. An intimate ground floor courtyard and private rooftop exudes sophistication.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 06:42 PM
$
27 Units Available
Hillcrest Heights
South Pointe
2603 Southern Ave, Temple Hills, MD
Studio
$1,050
647 sqft
Just minutes away from the scenic National Harbor and Beltway. The Southern Avenue Metro Station is within walking distance for an easy commute. It is a pet-friendly community with private patios and balconies for residents.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
$
202 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
Union Place
200 K Street Northeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,892
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,222
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,222
1188 sqft
Whether you're coming from far away, or journeyed just a few metro stops, at Union Place, you know you've arrived. Connecting the distinct personalities of iconic Washington, D.C.
City Guide for Coral Hills, MD

Coral Hills, Maryland, was named for the fossilized remnants of sea life that can be found in the area.

Sitting on the edge of Washington, D.C., Coral Hills, M.D., is a long-established suburb that was historically home to federal workers and military personnel stationed at Andrews Air Force Base and the U.S. Navy yard. Like many of the cities that sprouted in the shadow of our nation's capital, the town was built for function, not style. The saying, "you shouldn't judge a book by its cover" fits well here. If you can overlook a lack of both acreage and distinct architecture, your savvy self can find a home for rent in Coral Hills that allows you to enjoy all the benefits its proximity to the big city has to offer. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Coral Hills, MD

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Coral Hills apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

