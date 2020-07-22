211 Apartments for rent in Coral Hills, MD with washer-dryers
1 of 53
1 of 47
1 of 10
1 of 9
1 of 1
1 of 20
1 of 24
1 of 33
1 of 24
1 of 35
1 of 15
1 of 22
1 of 17
1 of 17
1 of 52
1 of 13
1 of 14
1 of 57
1 of 35
1 of 19
1 of 28
1 of 11
1 of 23
1 of 40
Coral Hills, Maryland, was named for the fossilized remnants of sea life that can be found in the area.
Sitting on the edge of Washington, D.C., Coral Hills, M.D., is a long-established suburb that was historically home to federal workers and military personnel stationed at Andrews Air Force Base and the U.S. Navy yard. Like many of the cities that sprouted in the shadow of our nation's capital, the town was built for function, not style. The saying, "you shouldn't judge a book by its cover" fits well here. If you can overlook a lack of both acreage and distinct architecture, your savvy self can find a home for rent in Coral Hills that allows you to enjoy all the benefits its proximity to the big city has to offer. See more
Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Coral Hills offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.
There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Coral Hills. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.
Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Coral Hills can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.