Last updated July 22 2020 at 1:43 PM

211 Apartments for rent in Coral Hills, MD with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Coral Hills offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends.

1 of 53

Last updated July 22 at 12:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Coral Hills
3904 BYERS STREET
3904 Byers Street, Coral Hills, MD
17 Bedrooms
$6,800
3453 sqft
GUESTHOUSE,FURNISHED, Right Next Door to DCTotally Renovated and Furnished 3 Unit with 17 BEDROOMS:Excellent for - ARBNB,HOME CARE AGENCIES,HOME GROUP,ADULT DAY CARE,- SUBSTANCE ABUSE,BEHAVIORAL AGENCIES PROVIDERS,-COMMUNITY CENTER,ASSISTED LIVING,

1 of 47

Last updated July 22 at 12:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Coral Hills
4259 SOUTHERN AVENUE
4259 Southern Avenue, Coral Hills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
Spacious top floor listing. Washer and dryer in unit. All appliances are less than 1 year old. Electricity and water included in rent. Plenty of parking and located just steps from the Metrobus line and 4.
Results within 1 mile of Coral Hills
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
7 Units Available
Suitland-Silver Hill
Park Greene
2641 Shadyside Ave, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1084 sqft
Conveniently located in Suitland, MD near the Suitland Metro. Luxury units feature in-unit laundry, dishwasher, oversized closets and hardwood floors. Tenants have access to pool, parking, playground and more.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
Fort Dupont
510 Ridge Rd SE #201
510 Ridge Road Southeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
856 sqft
Big 2BR 1BA, Great Price!!! - Renters Warehouse proudly presents to you this big 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment at a price you can’t beat! (Video tour on YouTube “510 Ridge Rd SE #201”) 2nd floor apartment with big open living/dining space, Nice

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
Marshall Heights - Lincoln Heights
235 Division Avenue Northeast
235 Division Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Fully Renovated 2bd/1b property located in HOT Deanwood features hardwood floors, new HVAC systems, stainless steel appliances, updated kitchens and so much more. At an ideal location with close proximity to metro and downtown.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
Fort Dupont
1671 Fort DuPont Street SE
1671 Fort Dupont Street Southeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1350 sqft
3BR Semi-Detached Home in Ft Dupont!!! - OPEN FRIDAY 7/3 5pm-5:30pm. Renters Warehouse presents to you this 1350sqft town home with 3 bedrooms 1.5 baths in the Fort Dupont Park area.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 12:01 PM
1 Unit Available
1112 CASTLEHAVEN COURT
1112 Castlehaven Court, Capitol Heights, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1200 sqft
Lovely fully renovated townhome! Fresh hardwood flooring, New Roof, New Kitchen with stainless steel appliances new upscale carpet in all bedrooms, new bathrooms, fresh paint, looks like a model home, great curb appeal, backyard nice and fenced in!

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 12:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest - Fairfax Village
2001 38TH SE
2001 38th Street Southeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,200
591 sqft
For rental applications please use this link: https://listing2leasing.com/q.php?q=2001-38th-st-ne-washington-dc-20020-4j1moo

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 12:01 PM
1 Unit Available
703 ADDISON ROAD S
703 Addison Road South, Walker Mill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1672 sqft
Welcome to your new home! A spacious and modern 3 level townhouse in walking distance to Addison Rd Metro and a short drive to DC! Kitchen~has beautiful~granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 12:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest - Fairfax Village
2012 FORT DAVIS STREET SE
2012 Fort Davis Street Southeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,300
591 sqft
For rental applications please use this link: https://listing2leasing.com/q.php?q=2012-fort-davis-st-se-washington-dc-20020-epec9m

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 12:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest - Fairfax Village
2103 FORT DAVIS STREET SE
2103 Fort Davis Street Southeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1234 sqft
Welcome to this light-filled Hill Crest / Fairfax Village townhouse/condo with 2 bedroom and 1 bath with private front and rear entrances. Main Floor: Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen and Washer/Dryer. Upper Level: 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Fort Dupont
602 Chaplin St SE
602 Chaplin Street Southeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
832 sqft
Tony Williams and LeaseCollection.com Presents This Beautiful Fully Renovated 3 Level, 3 BD / 2BA TownHome with Plenty of Natural Lighting.

1 of 17

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
5711 Falkland Place
5711 Falkland Place, Capitol Heights, MD
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
Wonderful 3 BR, 1.5 BA Home in Capitol Heights!!! - Renters Warehouse proudly presents to you this wonderful 3 BR, 1.

1 of 17

Last updated October 28 at 02:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest - Fairfax Village
2143 Suitland Terrace SE 201
2143 Suitland Ter SE, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
637 sqft
Unit 201 Available 12/01/19 2BD Renovated Condo - Property Id: 103381 This newly renovated two bedroom condo is located just minutes away from Capitol Hill providing easy access to multiple metro stations with park and ride services.
Results within 5 miles of Coral Hills
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 22 at 01:43 PM
$
22 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
100K
100 K Street Northeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,575
447 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,905
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,880
990 sqft
At the gateway of NoMa, 100K Apartments welcomes residents who crave a living experience that is elegant, refined and walkable to some of DC's best amenities. An intimate ground floor courtyard and private rooftop exudes sophistication.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 01:33 PM
$
112 Units Available
Allure Apollo
4401 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,598
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1219 sqft
At Allure Apollo, enjoy the space of the suburbs with the city conveniences you desire. Stay home and hit the 24-hour gym, resort- style pool or relax by the fire pit.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 12:36 PM
$
30 Units Available
Greater Landover
Verona at Landover Hills
4085 Warner Ave, Landover Hills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,170
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,302
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,683
1075 sqft
Boasting an easy commute to D.C., this apartment community's amenities include a pool, a dog park and a gym. The pet-friendly one- to three-bedroom apartment homes are close to I-495 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated July 22 at 12:30 PM
$
26 Units Available
Navy Yard
Guild
1346 4th Street Southeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,905
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,049
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,495
1251 sqft
**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL SHOWINGS. CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! Now leasing. Guild is the newest addition to "The Yards Collection" in the historic Washington Navy Yard.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 12:30 PM
$
28 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
Anthology
625 H St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,736
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,987
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,771
948 sqft
Original art installations and industrial design throughout the building. Luxury apartments offer floor-to-ceiling windows, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Steps from Whole Foods Market and four blocks from Union Station.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 12:29 PM
$
15 Units Available
Navy Yard
Foundry Lofts
301 Tingey St SE, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,180
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,245
1282 sqft
Overlooking Nat's Stadium, the lofts are anything but ordinary - a canon in the lobby is testament to this. Exposed brick walls, massive windows and wood floors. In trendy The Yards neighborhood near the Riverwalk Trail.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 12:29 PM
17 Units Available
Navy Yard
Camden South Capitol
1345 S Capitol St SW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,658
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,249
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,771
1158 sqft
Modern apartments with cutting-edge amenities. Recently renovated with walk-in closets, impressive balcony views and in-unit laundry. Building offers 24-hour concierge, lobby, clubhouse and internet cafe. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 12:28 PM
2 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
501 H Street
501 H St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,450
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A premium, high-rise community that's LEED Gold certified. On-site amenities include plank flooring, built-in shelving, and stunning views of the Basilica. Residents also enjoy a large cafe and green space.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 12:16 PM
17 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
360 H Street
360 H St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,675
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,950
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,915
1082 sqft
Green community with convenient features, such as e-payments, media room and 24-hour concierge. Situated near H St. NE and 4th St NE and close to yoga studio and restaurants. Furnished units feature dishwasher and range.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
60 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
Avalon First + M
1160 1st St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,745
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,170
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1076 sqft
Minutes from Route 50, public transportation and the New York Avenue Playground. Studio up to three-bedroom furnished apartments available. Chef kitchens with granite counters. Natural hardwood flooring and double-paned windows. Wine room and 24-hour concierge.
City Guide for Coral Hills, MD

Coral Hills, Maryland, was named for the fossilized remnants of sea life that can be found in the area.

Sitting on the edge of Washington, D.C., Coral Hills, M.D., is a long-established suburb that was historically home to federal workers and military personnel stationed at Andrews Air Force Base and the U.S. Navy yard. Like many of the cities that sprouted in the shadow of our nation's capital, the town was built for function, not style. The saying, "you shouldn't judge a book by its cover" fits well here. If you can overlook a lack of both acreage and distinct architecture, your savvy self can find a home for rent in Coral Hills that allows you to enjoy all the benefits its proximity to the big city has to offer. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Coral Hills, MD

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Coral Hills offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Coral Hills. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Coral Hills can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

