2 bedroom apartments
183 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Coral Hills, MD
Coral Hills
4305 Urn Street
4305 Urn Street, Coral Hills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,297
988 sqft
This is a really beautiful space in a quiet residential neighborhood 10 minutes ride from the Capitol Heights Metro Station and the Minnesota Ave. Metro Station with easy access to the city and the MD area.
Coral Hills
4259 SOUTHERN AVENUE
4259 Southern Avenue, Coral Hills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
Spacious top floor listing. Washer and dryer in unit. All appliances are less than 1 year old. Electricity and water included in rent. Plenty of parking and located just steps from the Metrobus line and 4.
Results within 1 mile of Coral Hills
Suitland-Silver Hill
Park Greene
2641 Shadyside Ave, Suitland, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
985 sqft
Conveniently located in Suitland, MD near the Suitland Metro. Luxury units feature in-unit laundry, dishwasher, oversized closets and hardwood floors. Tenants have access to pool, parking, playground and more.
Suitland-Silver Hill
Capital Crossing
3930 Suitland Rd, Suitland, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
840 sqft
Recently renovated apartments stand out for their spacious floor plans, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Located in the city center with fast access to Washington, D.C. and Fairfax Village.
Parkland Square
2100 County Rd, Walker Mill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
850 sqft
We know what you want in a home. We Have It! A Well-Maintained Apartment With Lots Of Room.
Woods at Addison
6500 Ronald Rd, Walker Mill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
937 sqft
Spacious floorplans with private patios, walk-in closets, and well-equipped kitchens. Minutes away from the National Harbor and Capital Beltway. Residents have access to a sparkling pool and on-site laundry. Pet-friendly.
Dunhill South Apartments
5815 Marlboro Pike, Forestville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
967 sqft
Enjoy quality living at Dunhill South Apartments. Dunhill South Apartments offers modern, spacious, charming living.
Marshall Heights - Lincoln Heights
4800 C St SE 104
4800 C Street Southeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
635 sqft
For Rent but purchase option available - Property Id: 287847 Cute and cozy 2 bedroom , 1 bath condo in nice building . Condo fee includes all utilities.
Parkland Village
6004 Parkland Court, Prince George's County, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
856 sqft
Parkland Village Forestville LLC. - Property Id: 308429 Spacious units with w/w carpet and black appliances. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/308429 Property Id 308429 (RLNE5888294)
Marshall Heights - Lincoln Heights
235 Division Avenue Northeast
235 Division Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Fully Renovated 2bd/1b property located in HOT Deanwood features hardwood floors, new HVAC systems, stainless steel appliances, updated kitchens and so much more. At an ideal location with close proximity to metro and downtown.
Hillcrest - Fairfax Village
2103 FORT DAVIS STREET SE
2103 Fort Davis Street Southeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1234 sqft
Welcome to this light-filled Hill Crest / Fairfax Village townhouse/condo with 2 bedroom and 1 bath with private front and rear entrances. Main Floor: Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen and Washer/Dryer. Upper Level: 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath.
Marshall Heights - Lincoln Heights
227 63rd Street, NE
227 63rd Street Northeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
788 sqft
VIDEO TOUR - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x-AE-C7Kurs&feature=youtu.be Learn about Cooperative Homes - https://www.investopedia.com/articles/pf/08/housingco-op.
Hillcrest - Fairfax Village
3907 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE SE
3907 Pennsylvania Avenue Southeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
643 sqft
Utilities included. Delightful and spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo. New paint, hardwood floors, recessed lights, washer/dryer, built in microwave, granite counters. Near metro, main arteries, restaurants, shopping library, park. Ideal location.
Hillcrest - Fairfax Village
2125 SUITLAND TERRACE SE
2125 Suitland Terrace Southeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
636 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Top floor unit in Fairfax Village. The unit boasts 2 Bedrooms and 1 full bath. This well-maintained garden condo community is perfectly located in southeast Washington, D.C in the Hill Crest area.
Hillcrest - Fairfax Village
2143 Suitland Terrace SE 201
2143 Suitland Ter SE, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
637 sqft
Unit 201 Available 12/01/19 2BD Renovated Condo - Property Id: 103381 This newly renovated two bedroom condo is located just minutes away from Capitol Hill providing easy access to multiple metro stations with park and ride services.
Results within 5 miles of Coral Hills
SW Ballpark - Navy Yard
Novel South Capitol
2 I Street Southeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,614
1013 sqft
Discover the next chapter in apartment living at Novel South Capitol. Nestled uniquely between Capitol Hill, Southwest and The Yards, Novel puts you at the center of it all.
H Street-NoMa
Senate Square
201 I St NE, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$3,153
1377 sqft
Close to Union Station and Capitol Hill. Upscale apartment community boasting spectacular city views. Apartments feature modern kitchens with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, and luxury bedrooms with large windows and oversized closets.
H Street-NoMa
The Apollo
600 H St NE, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,992
1046 sqft
Stylish studios and apartments in a friendly community situated on H Street, near Union Station. Each apartment is equipped with quartz countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Concierge services and car parking available.
SW Ballpark - Navy Yard
The Bixby
601 L St SE, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,963
938 sqft
Just minutes away from Capitol Hill and the Capitol Riverfront. Apartment building features gorgeous roof deck and outdoor areas for entertaining. Spacious, light-filled layouts with designer kitchens and premium wood-plank flooring.
Navy Yard
Camden South Capitol
1345 S Capitol St SW, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,741
1192 sqft
Modern apartments with cutting-edge amenities. Recently renovated with walk-in closets, impressive balcony views and in-unit laundry. Building offers 24-hour concierge, lobby, clubhouse and internet cafe. Dogs and cats welcome.
Suitland-Silver Hill
The Avanti
6501 Hil Mar Dr, District Heights, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,287
1031 sqft
Newly renovated apartment homes that overlook a creek. The apartment community features a pool, a gym and playgrounds. Easy access to Interstate 495, and close to Richie Station, MGM and the Boulevard Capital Centre.
The Villages at Morgan Metro
8251 Ridgefield Blvd, Landover, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
990 sqft
Home can be as relaxing as a walk in the park at The Villages at Morgan Metro. Spectacular and spacious garden and townhomes sit nestled in the lush beauty of more than 180 acres of greenery, trails and outdoor living.
Trinidad - Langston
The Hecht Warehouse at Ivy City
1401 New York Ave NE, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
920 sqft
Located within historic Ivy City building. Apartments feature industrial finishes and exposed brick. Community amenities include a pool, business center and billiards table. Right by the National Arboretum, with easy access to New York Avenue.
Tapestry Largo Station
9300 Lottsford Rd, Largo, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,041
1235 sqft
Luxurious, pet-friendly units with in-unit laundry and patio/balcony offer proximity to the Metro. Enjoy the yoga studio, fitness center, lush courtyards, and community hub. Minutes from Redskin Stadium. Plenty of shopping nearby.
