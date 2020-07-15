/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:42 PM
179 Furnished Apartments for rent in Coral Hills, MD
1 of 53
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
Coral Hills
3904 BYERS STREET
3904 Byers Street, Coral Hills, MD
17 Bedrooms
$6,800
3453 sqft
GUESTHOUSE,FURNISHED, Right Next Door to DCTotally Renovated and Furnished 3 Unit with 17 BEDROOMS:Excellent for - ARBNB,HOME CARE AGENCIES,HOME GROUP,ADULT DAY CARE,- SUBSTANCE ABUSE,BEHAVIORAL AGENCIES PROVIDERS,-COMMUNITY CENTER,ASSISTED LIVING,
Results within 1 mile of Coral Hills
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
7 Units Available
Suitland-Silver Hill
Park Greene
2641 Shadyside Ave, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1084 sqft
Conveniently located in Suitland, MD near the Suitland Metro. Luxury units feature in-unit laundry, dishwasher, oversized closets and hardwood floors. Tenants have access to pool, parking, playground and more.
Results within 5 miles of Coral Hills
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
$
26 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
Senate Square
201 I St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,916
974 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,153
1377 sqft
Close to Union Station and Capitol Hill. Upscale apartment community boasting spectacular city views. Apartments feature modern kitchens with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, and luxury bedrooms with large windows and oversized closets.
Verified
1 of 64
Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
$
58 Units Available
Trinidad - Langston
i5 Union Market
320 Florida Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,762
451 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,989
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,823
901 sqft
Curate a distinctive lifestyle at i5 Union Market, where life is made to order in a collection of brand-new, uniquely-crafted private, furnished, and co-living apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
3 Units Available
Trinidad - Langston
Hendrix
1326 Florida Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,150
534 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
534 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hendrix in Washington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
71 Units Available
Capitol Hill
The Stanton
816 E St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,555
351 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,771
430 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,805
834 sqft
The Stanton has undergone a complete building renovation! The Stanton is a set of two historic 1920s apartment buildings connected by a private courtyard, in the Capitol Hill neighborhood, located three blocks from DC’s H Street Corridor.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 06:40 PM
50 Units Available
Southwest - Waterfront
301M
301 M Street Southwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,000
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,031
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
853 sqft
Great location in the historic Waterfront neighborhood. Air-conditioned units with hardwood floors, oversized closets, washers/dryers and fully equipped kitchens. Floor to ceiling windows with great views.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
14 Units Available
The Ivy Club
1127 Ivy Club Ln, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,649
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,716
871 sqft
Ivy Club recently renovated to offer exclusive look and feel, including stainless steel appliances and huge walk-in closets. Complimentary gym membership at Prince George's Sports and Learning Complex included.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
25 Units Available
Navy Yard
Guild
1346 4th Street Southeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,930
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,054
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1251 sqft
**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL SHOWINGS. CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! Now leasing. Guild is the newest addition to "The Yards Collection" in the historic Washington Navy Yard.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
61 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
Avalon First + M
1160 1st St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,740
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,170
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,593
1076 sqft
Minutes from Route 50, public transportation and the New York Avenue Playground. Studio up to three-bedroom furnished apartments available. Chef kitchens with granite counters. Natural hardwood flooring and double-paned windows. Wine room and 24-hour concierge.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
14 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
Ava H Street
318 I St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,660
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,783
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Ava H Street offers a pet-friendly community that's minutes from several D.C. attractions and public transportation, along with shopping and dining. These smoke-free apartments include spacious walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, air conditioning and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 16 at 12:01 AM
14 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
360 H Street
360 H St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,625
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,950
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,965
1082 sqft
Green community with convenient features, such as e-payments, media room and 24-hour concierge. Situated near H St. NE and 4th St NE and close to yoga studio and restaurants. Furnished units feature dishwasher and range.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
2 Units Available
Greater Landover
Kent Village
6707 Hawthorne St, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,200
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
766 sqft
Conveniently located just minutes from Downtown D.C., with a bus stop on-site. Plenty of natural light in the spacious townhome units. Military housing also available.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
$
104 Units Available
Eckington
The Batley
1270 4th Street Northeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,900
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,045
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,030
983 sqft
Located in the heart of Union Market, The Batley is revolutionizing modern city living. Step into a studio, one, or two-bedroom apartment perfect for those who enjoy their living quarters with a bit more flair.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
12 Units Available
Suitland-Silver Hill
Madison Gardens
3220 Swann Rd, Suitland, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,225
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
758 sqft
Spacious apartments designed to receive ample sunlight during the day. Located close to I-495 and Pennsylvania Avenue for and easy commute, it is also just a couple of blocks away from Suitland Metro Station.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
31 Units Available
Southwest - Waterfront
Capitol Park Tower
301 G St SW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,599
481 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,875
558 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,599
737 sqft
Just off I-395 and I-695, close to the US Capitol. Community features include a swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center, garage parking, and a library with free WiFi.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
2 Units Available
Capital View
4205 58th Avenue, Bladensburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,378
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With its private wood setting, Capital View may feel secluded, but this quiet community is minutes from shopping, restaurants, entertainment, Metro bus, and Metro rail. This garden community is loaded with value and all the comforts of home.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
SW Ballpark - Navy Yard
924 15th St SE
924 15th Street SE, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1100 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Cap Hill Row Home ALL Utilities, Maid Service - Property Id: 248626 Gorgeous Just Renovated Row Home with Natural Light! Comes with: -Full kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops -2 Bathrooms (one with
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Capitol Hill
721 12th St NE
721 12th Street Northeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Available 08/01/20 Capitol Hill Oasis - Property Id: 314878 Yes, FREE Private Off-Street Parking! Just completed reno, light-filled, green materials and preserving fabulous historic details, wood-burning fireplace, huge custom closets, 7 ft
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
Capitol Hill
144 11th Street Southeast, #5
144 11th St SE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,875
300 sqft
Studio apartment, 1 bathroom available in Capitol Hill, Washington DC. All utilities included. Fully Furnished.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Capitol Hill
1843 Burke Street Southea
1843 Burke Street Southeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,975
563 sqft
Take a personal 3D virtual tour of this property from the comfort of your couch with our team today: https://geocv.com/-qDTTKdZMEqLqkc-Pz5xmg Furnished 1 Bedroom (Queen) home with a queen bed.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Capitol Hill
614 Tennessee Ave NE
614 Tennessee Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,695
650 sqft
Capitol Hill Rowhouse Apartment (fully furnished) - Property Id: 312932 Fully furnished 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom apartment in Capitol Hill rowhouse. Recently renovated kitchen and bathroom. Spacious front yard space with picnic table.
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Capitol Hill
317 10th St NE Unit 11
317 10th Street Northeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,395
795 sqft
317 10th St NE Unit 11 Available 08/06/20 Fully Furnished 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment - One Bedroom apartment in the Capital Hill close to Eastern Market and Union Station. Metro: Blue/Red/Orange/ Silver within walking distance.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Capitol Hill
200 C St Se
200 C Street Southeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$5,800
430 sqft
This is a beautiful five bedroom home with a georgeous deck in the backyard . Built in 1926, this home is strategically located between the Silver Spring and the downtown Washington DC corridors. Tree lined streets, excellent for .
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MD
Hyattsville, MDSevern, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VASummerfield, MDSouth Kensington, MDWest Springfield, VAMitchellville, MDCloverly, MDLake Barcroft, VA