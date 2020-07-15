186 Apartments for rent in Coral Hills, MD with balconies

Apartment List
1 of 53

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
Coral Hills
3904 BYERS STREET
3904 Byers Street, Coral Hills, MD
17 Bedrooms
$6,800
3453 sqft
GUESTHOUSE,FURNISHED, Right Next Door to DCTotally Renovated and Furnished 3 Unit with 17 BEDROOMS:Excellent for - ARBNB,HOME CARE AGENCIES,HOME GROUP,ADULT DAY CARE,- SUBSTANCE ABUSE,BEHAVIORAL AGENCIES PROVIDERS,-COMMUNITY CENTER,ASSISTED LIVING,
Results within 1 mile of Coral Hills
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
7 Units Available
Suitland-Silver Hill
Park Greene
2641 Shadyside Ave, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1084 sqft
Conveniently located in Suitland, MD near the Suitland Metro. Luxury units feature in-unit laundry, dishwasher, oversized closets and hardwood floors. Tenants have access to pool, parking, playground and more.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
15 Units Available
Suitland-Silver Hill
Capital Crossing
3930 Suitland Rd, Suitland, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,198
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
840 sqft
Recently renovated apartments stand out for their spacious floor plans, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Located in the city center with fast access to Washington, D.C. and Fairfax Village.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 06:31 PM
3 Units Available
Parkland Square
2100 County Rd, Walker Mill, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
850 sqft
We know what you want in a home. We Have It! A Well-Maintained Apartment With Lots Of Room.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
4 Units Available
Woods at Addison
6500 Ronald Rd, Walker Mill, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious floorplans with private patios, walk-in closets, and well-equipped kitchens. Minutes away from the National Harbor and Capital Beltway. Residents have access to a sparkling pool and on-site laundry. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 06:40 PM
4 Units Available
Dunhill South Apartments
5815 Marlboro Pike, Forestville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,270
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy quality living at Dunhill South Apartments. Dunhill South Apartments offers modern, spacious, charming living.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated May 14 at 02:24 PM
4 Units Available
Walker Mill Apartments
1296 Rochell Ave, District Heights, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
973 sqft
Newly renovated, the apartments have received a thorough upgrade, including spacious kitchens, wall-to-wall carpeting and gas ranges. The pet-friendly community has a pool, on-site laundry and a playground for residents.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
3 Units Available
Suitland-Silver Hill
Verona at District
5042 Silver Hill Ct, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,163
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,612
1072 sqft
The Verona at District Heights, a community of apartments in Suitland, MD, is just a short drive from Washington, D.C. Located a short distance from the Suitland Metro.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Fort Dupont
1671 Fort DuPont Street SE
1671 Fort Dupont Street Southeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1350 sqft
3BR Semi-Detached Home in Ft Dupont!!! - OPEN FRIDAY 7/3 5pm-5:30pm. Renters Warehouse presents to you this 1350sqft town home with 3 bedrooms 1.5 baths in the Fort Dupont Park area.

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
703 ADDISON ROAD S
703 Addison Road South, Walker Mill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1672 sqft
Welcome to your new home! A spacious and modern 3 level townhouse in walking distance to Addison Rd Metro and a short drive to DC! Kitchen~has beautiful~granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
Marshall Heights - Lincoln Heights
5100 D STREET SE
5100 D Street Southeast, Washington, DC
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1425 sqft
** PLEASE fill out application online https://apply.link/3iwmt5o $30 application fee per adult.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest - Fairfax Village
2125 SUITLAND TERRACE SE
2125 Suitland Terrace Southeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
636 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Top floor unit in Fairfax Village. The unit boasts 2 Bedrooms and 1 full bath. This well-maintained garden condo community is perfectly located in southeast Washington, D.C in the Hill Crest area.

1 of 17

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
5711 Falkland Place
5711 Falkland Place, Capitol Heights, MD
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
Wonderful 3 BR, 1.5 BA Home in Capitol Heights!!! - Renters Warehouse proudly presents to you this wonderful 3 BR, 1.

1 of 17

Last updated October 28 at 02:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest - Fairfax Village
2143 Suitland Terrace SE 201
2143 Suitland Ter SE, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
637 sqft
Unit 201 Available 12/01/19 2BD Renovated Condo - Property Id: 103381 This newly renovated two bedroom condo is located just minutes away from Capitol Hill providing easy access to multiple metro stations with park and ride services.
Results within 5 miles of Coral Hills
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
147 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
Avec on H Street
901 H Street Northeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,829
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,983
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,744
1024 sqft
Now offering on-property, self-guided tours! Community meets luxury at Avec on H Street, a brand-new apartment community located in the heart of the bustling H Street neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
69 Units Available
The Villages at Morgan Metro
8251 Ridgefield Blvd, Landover, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,835
1276 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,525
1416 sqft
Home can be as relaxing as a walk in the park at The Villages at Morgan Metro. Spectacular and spacious garden and townhomes sit nestled in the lush beauty of more than 180 acres of greenery, trails and outdoor living.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
18 Units Available
Tribeca at Camp Springs
4701 Old Soper Rd, Camp Springs, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,856
1018 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,906
1308 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,454
1625 sqft
A modern, upscale community. Community amenities include a pool, clubroom, business center, putting green and play area. Each home features granite countertops, custom cabinetry, large kitchens and high ceilings. Pets allowed.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
22 Units Available
Century Summerfield @ Morgan Metro
8100 Gibbs Way, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,413
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,788
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom units with jaw-dropping details like 9-foot ceilings, granite counters, fireplaces, impressive patio vistas and built-in bookshelves. Enjoy clubhouse with gym, pool and internet cafe. Grill on site.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
13 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
The Loree Grand at Union Place
250 K St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,676
680 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,855
902 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,906
1280 sqft
Property situated between L Street NE and K St NE and near Columbus Circle. Units feature modern stainless steel finishes and extra storage. Convenient amenities include concierge service, courtyard and doorman.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
102 Units Available
SW Ballpark - Navy Yard
Novel South Capitol
2 I Street Southeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,056
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,325
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,614
1013 sqft
Discover the next chapter in apartment living at Novel South Capitol. Nestled uniquely between Capitol Hill, Southwest and The Yards, Novel puts you at the center of it all.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
54 Units Available
SW Ballpark - Navy Yard
Insignia on M
1111 New Jersey Ave SE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,740
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,180
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,510
1081 sqft
Insignia on M is located in the Navy Yard area of Washington, D.C. Amenities include 24-hour concierge, open floor plans and granite countertops. The community is in walking distance of local parks and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
$
58 Units Available
Trinidad - Langston
i5 Union Market
320 Florida Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,762
451 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,989
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,823
901 sqft
Curate a distinctive lifestyle at i5 Union Market, where life is made to order in a collection of brand-new, uniquely-crafted private, furnished, and co-living apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
$
27 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
Senate Square
201 I St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,916
974 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,153
1377 sqft
Close to Union Station and Capitol Hill. Upscale apartment community boasting spectacular city views. Apartments feature modern kitchens with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, and luxury bedrooms with large windows and oversized closets.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
43 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
The Apollo
600 H St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,756
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,847
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,992
1046 sqft
Stylish studios and apartments in a friendly community situated on H Street, near Union Station. Each apartment is equipped with quartz countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Concierge services and car parking available.
City Guide for Coral Hills, MD

Coral Hills, Maryland, was named for the fossilized remnants of sea life that can be found in the area.

Sitting on the edge of Washington, D.C., Coral Hills, M.D., is a long-established suburb that was historically home to federal workers and military personnel stationed at Andrews Air Force Base and the U.S. Navy yard. Like many of the cities that sprouted in the shadow of our nation's capital, the town was built for function, not style. The saying, "you shouldn't judge a book by its cover" fits well here. If you can overlook a lack of both acreage and distinct architecture, your savvy self can find a home for rent in Coral Hills that allows you to enjoy all the benefits its proximity to the big city has to offer. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Coral Hills, MD

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Coral Hills renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

