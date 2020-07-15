186 Apartments for rent in Coral Hills, MD with balconies
Coral Hills, Maryland, was named for the fossilized remnants of sea life that can be found in the area.
Sitting on the edge of Washington, D.C., Coral Hills, M.D., is a long-established suburb that was historically home to federal workers and military personnel stationed at Andrews Air Force Base and the U.S. Navy yard. Like many of the cities that sprouted in the shadow of our nation's capital, the town was built for function, not style. The saying, "you shouldn't judge a book by its cover" fits well here. If you can overlook a lack of both acreage and distinct architecture, your savvy self can find a home for rent in Coral Hills that allows you to enjoy all the benefits its proximity to the big city has to offer. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Coral Hills renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.