177 Apartments for rent in Coral Hills, MD with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Coral Hills renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep...

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Coral Hills
4305 Urn Street
4305 Urn Street, Coral Hills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,297
988 sqft
This is a really beautiful space in a quiet residential neighborhood 10 minutes ride from the Capitol Heights Metro Station and the Minnesota Ave. Metro Station with easy access to the city and the MD area.

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
Coral Hills
3904 BYERS STREET
3904 Byers Street, Coral Hills, MD
17 Bedrooms
$6,800
3453 sqft
GUESTHOUSE,FURNISHED, Right Next Door to DCTotally Renovated and Furnished 3 Unit with 17 BEDROOMS:Excellent for - ARBNB,HOME CARE AGENCIES,HOME GROUP,ADULT DAY CARE,- SUBSTANCE ABUSE,BEHAVIORAL AGENCIES PROVIDERS,-COMMUNITY CENTER,ASSISTED LIVING,
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
7 Units Available
Suitland-Silver Hill
Park Greene
2641 Shadyside Ave, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1084 sqft
Conveniently located in Suitland, MD near the Suitland Metro. Luxury units feature in-unit laundry, dishwasher, oversized closets and hardwood floors. Tenants have access to pool, parking, playground and more.
Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
15 Units Available
Suitland-Silver Hill
Capital Crossing
3930 Suitland Rd, Suitland, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,198
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,342
840 sqft
Recently renovated apartments stand out for their spacious floor plans, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Located in the city center with fast access to Washington, D.C. and Fairfax Village.
Last updated July 16 at 12:27 AM
3 Units Available
Parkland Square
2100 County Rd, Walker Mill, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
850 sqft
We know what you want in a home. We Have It! A Well-Maintained Apartment With Lots Of Room.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
5903 Applegarth Pl
5903 Applegarth Place, Capitol Heights, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2100 sqft
Welcome Home: 4 Bedroom TH in Capitol Heights - Property Id: 92850 Platinum Dwellings presents this perfect starter town house. This unit offers 3 finished levels, 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with hardwood flooring throughout.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Fort Dupont
1671 Fort DuPont Street SE
1671 Fort Dupont Street Southeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1350 sqft
3BR Semi-Detached Home in Ft Dupont!!! - OPEN FRIDAY 7/3 5pm-5:30pm. Renters Warehouse presents to you this 1350sqft town home with 3 bedrooms 1.5 baths in the Fort Dupont Park area.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Marshall Heights - Lincoln Heights
235 Division Avenue Northeast
235 Division Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Fully Renovated 2bd/1b property located in HOT Deanwood features hardwood floors, new HVAC systems, stainless steel appliances, updated kitchens and so much more. At an ideal location with close proximity to metro and downtown.

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Fort Dupont
602 Chaplin St SE
602 Chaplin Street Southeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
832 sqft
Tony Williams and LeaseCollection.com Presents This Beautiful Fully Renovated 3 Level, 3 BD / 2BA TownHome with Plenty of Natural Lighting.

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Marshall Heights - Lincoln Heights
227 63rd Street, NE
227 63rd Street Northeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
788 sqft
VIDEO TOUR - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x-AE-C7Kurs&feature=youtu.be Learn about Cooperative Homes - https://www.investopedia.com/articles/pf/08/housingco-op.

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest - Fairfax Village
3907 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE SE
3907 Pennsylvania Avenue Southeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
643 sqft
Utilities included. Delightful and spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo. New paint, hardwood floors, recessed lights, washer/dryer, built in microwave, granite counters. Near metro, main arteries, restaurants, shopping library, park. Ideal location.

Last updated October 28 at 02:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest - Fairfax Village
2143 Suitland Terrace SE 201
2143 Suitland Ter SE, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
637 sqft
Unit 201 Available 12/01/19 2BD Renovated Condo - Property Id: 103381 This newly renovated two bedroom condo is located just minutes away from Capitol Hill providing easy access to multiple metro stations with park and ride services.
Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
146 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
Avec on H Street
901 H Street Northeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,578
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,983
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,744
1024 sqft
Now offering on-property, self-guided tours! Community meets luxury at Avec on H Street, a brand-new apartment community located in the heart of the bustling H Street neighborhood.
Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
68 Units Available
The Villages at Morgan Metro
8251 Ridgefield Blvd, Landover, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,835
1276 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,525
1416 sqft
Home can be as relaxing as a walk in the park at The Villages at Morgan Metro. Spectacular and spacious garden and townhomes sit nestled in the lush beauty of more than 180 acres of greenery, trails and outdoor living.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
18 Units Available
Southwest - Waterfront
Dock 79
79 Potomac Ave SE, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,091
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,967
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,814
1097 sqft
Enjoy breathtaking waterfront views from your apartment's patio. Dock79 is located near exciting nightlife and beautiful green spaces. Swimming pool, yoga and gym on site. Courtyard with grill.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
26 Units Available
Trinidad - Langston
Flats at Atlas
1600 Maryland Ave NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,660
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,872
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
936 sqft
Ultra-modern apartments located in H Street NE, an entertainment hotspot. Floor plans feature nine-foot ceilings, hardwood floors and kitchens with granite countertops. Amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, multimedia lounge and courtyard.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
17 Units Available
Tribeca at Camp Springs
4701 Old Soper Rd, Camp Springs, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,806
1018 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,881
1308 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,454
1625 sqft
A modern, upscale community. Community amenities include a pool, clubroom, business center, putting green and play area. Each home features granite countertops, custom cabinetry, large kitchens and high ceilings. Pets allowed.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
21 Units Available
Century Summerfield @ Morgan Metro
8100 Gibbs Way, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,413
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,788
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom units with jaw-dropping details like 9-foot ceilings, granite counters, fireplaces, impressive patio vistas and built-in bookshelves. Enjoy clubhouse with gym, pool and internet cafe. Grill on site.
Last updated July 16 at 12:36 AM
52 Units Available
Southwest - Waterfront
301M
301 M Street Southwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,000
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,031
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
853 sqft
Great location in the historic Waterfront neighborhood. Air-conditioned units with hardwood floors, oversized closets, washers/dryers and fully equipped kitchens. Floor to ceiling windows with great views.
Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
26 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
Senate Square
201 I St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,916
974 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,153
1377 sqft
Close to Union Station and Capitol Hill. Upscale apartment community boasting spectacular city views. Apartments feature modern kitchens with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, and luxury bedrooms with large windows and oversized closets.
Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
102 Units Available
SW Ballpark - Navy Yard
Novel South Capitol
2 I Street Southeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,056
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,325
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,614
1013 sqft
Discover the next chapter in apartment living at Novel South Capitol. Nestled uniquely between Capitol Hill, Southwest and The Yards, Novel puts you at the center of it all.
Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
53 Units Available
SW Ballpark - Navy Yard
Insignia on M
1111 New Jersey Ave SE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,740
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,180
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,510
1081 sqft
Insignia on M is located in the Navy Yard area of Washington, D.C. Amenities include 24-hour concierge, open floor plans and granite countertops. The community is in walking distance of local parks and restaurants.
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
202 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
Union Place
200 K Street Northeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,852
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,222
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,222
1188 sqft
Whether you're coming from far away, or journeyed just a few metro stops, at Union Place, you know you've arrived. Connecting the distinct personalities of iconic Washington, D.C.
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
16 Units Available
Navy Yard
Camden South Capitol
1345 S Capitol St SW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,702
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,411
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,741
1177 sqft
Modern apartments with cutting-edge amenities. Recently renovated with walk-in closets, impressive balcony views and in-unit laundry. Building offers 24-hour concierge, lobby, clubhouse and internet cafe. Dogs and cats welcome.
City Guide for Coral Hills, MD

Coral Hills, Maryland, was named for the fossilized remnants of sea life that can be found in the area.

Sitting on the edge of Washington, D.C., Coral Hills, M.D., is a long-established suburb that was historically home to federal workers and military personnel stationed at Andrews Air Force Base and the U.S. Navy yard. Like many of the cities that sprouted in the shadow of our nation's capital, the town was built for function, not style. The saying, "you shouldn't judge a book by its cover" fits well here. If you can overlook a lack of both acreage and distinct architecture, your savvy self can find a home for rent in Coral Hills that allows you to enjoy all the benefits its proximity to the big city has to offer. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Coral Hills, MD

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Coral Hills renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

