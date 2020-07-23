Apartment List
/
MD
/
coral hills
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:45 AM

135 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Coral Hills, MD

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Coral Hills provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your li... Read Guide >

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Coral Hills
1221 Capitol Heights Blvd
1221 Capitol Heights Boulevard, Coral Hills, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
936 sqft
1221 Capitol Heights Blvd Available 08/01/20 3 Bed 3 Bath Single Family Home with Finished Basement and Rooms to Grow Into - This 3 bedroom single family home comes equip with a gated driveway for off street parking, hardwood floors through out and

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
Coral Hills
905 LARCHMONT AVENUE
905 Larchmont Avenue, Coral Hills, MD
Renovated Single Family Detached Home. Close to DC and transportation. Consist of 5 bedrooms and 2 full baths.
Results within 1 mile of Coral Hills
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
7 Units Available
Suitland-Silver Hill
Park Greene
2641 Shadyside Ave, Suitland, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1084 sqft
Conveniently located in Suitland, MD near the Suitland Metro. Luxury units feature in-unit laundry, dishwasher, oversized closets and hardwood floors. Tenants have access to pool, parking, playground and more.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated May 14 at 02:24 PM
4 Units Available
Walker Mill Apartments
1296 Rochell Ave, District Heights, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
973 sqft
Newly renovated, the apartments have received a thorough upgrade, including spacious kitchens, wall-to-wall carpeting and gas ranges. The pet-friendly community has a pool, on-site laundry and a playground for residents.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Fort Dupont
1671 Fort DuPont Street SE
1671 Fort Dupont Street Southeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1350 sqft
3BR Semi-Detached Home in Ft Dupont!!! - OPEN FRIDAY 7/3 5pm-5:30pm. Renters Warehouse presents to you this 1350sqft town home with 3 bedrooms 1.5 baths in the Fort Dupont Park area.

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Fort Dupont
1671 FORT DAVIS PL SE
1671 Fort Davis Place Southeast, Washington, DC
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1671 FORT DAVIS PL SE in Washington. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
Marshall Heights - Lincoln Heights
15 55TH STREET SE
15 55th Street Southeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1759 sqft
Welcome home! This beautiful unit is now on the market and ready for you to move right in. This three bedroom, one bath and half unit is conveniently located in Washington, DC and offers ample restaurant, retail.

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
Crest
5225 Marlboro Pike, Prince George's County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
800 sqft
Beautifully renovated 3 Bedroom apartment for lease. All utilities included!!! Brand new appliances, granite countertops, gas ranges, built-in microwave ovens, dishwashers, and central air and heating.

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
1112 CASTLEHAVEN COURT
1112 Castlehaven Court, Capitol Heights, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1200 sqft
Lovely fully renovated townhome! Fresh hardwood flooring, New Roof, New Kitchen with stainless steel appliances new upscale carpet in all bedrooms, new bathrooms, fresh paint, looks like a model home, great curb appeal, backyard nice and fenced in!

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
5229 MARLBORO PIKE
5229 Marlboro Pike, Prince George's County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
800 sqft
Beautifully renovated 3 Bedroom apartment for lease. All utilities included!!! Brand new appliances, granite countertops, gas ranges, built-in microwave ovens, dishwashers, and central air and heating.

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
703 ADDISON ROAD S
703 Addison Road South, Walker Mill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1672 sqft
Welcome to your new home! A spacious and modern 3 level townhouse in walking distance to Addison Rd Metro and a short drive to DC! Kitchen~has beautiful~granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Fort Dupont
602 Chaplin St SE
602 Chaplin Street Southeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
832 sqft
Tony Williams and LeaseCollection.com Presents This Beautiful Fully Renovated 3 Level, 3 BD / 2BA TownHome with Plenty of Natural Lighting.

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
Marshall Heights - Lincoln Heights
5100 D STREET SE
5100 D Street Southeast, Washington, DC
** PLEASE fill out application online https://apply.link/3iwmt5o $30 application fee per adult.

1 of 17

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
5711 Falkland Place
5711 Falkland Place, Capitol Heights, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
Wonderful 3 BR, 1.5 BA Home in Capitol Heights!!! - Renters Warehouse proudly presents to you this wonderful 3 BR, 1.
Results within 5 miles of Coral Hills
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 23 at 06:14 AM
12 Units Available
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
The Oxford
6009 Oxon Hill Road, Oxon Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,573
1171 sqft
SUMMER SPECIAL: Lease Today & Live Rent Free through July and get up to 2 months free rent. Contact a leasing associate for full details.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
59 Units Available
The Villages at Morgan Metro
8251 Ridgefield Blvd, Landover, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,835
1276 sqft
Home can be as relaxing as a walk in the park at The Villages at Morgan Metro. Spectacular and spacious garden and townhomes sit nestled in the lush beauty of more than 180 acres of greenery, trails and outdoor living.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
27 Units Available
Suitland-Silver Hill
The Avanti
6501 Hil Mar Dr, District Heights, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,637
1215 sqft
Newly renovated apartment homes that overlook a creek. The apartment community features a pool, a gym and playgrounds. Easy access to Interstate 495, and close to Richie Station, MGM and the Boulevard Capital Centre.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
31 Units Available
Greater Landover
Verona at Landover Hills
4085 Warner Ave, Landover Hills, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,683
1075 sqft
Boasting an easy commute to D.C., this apartment community's amenities include a pool, a dog park and a gym. The pet-friendly one- to three-bedroom apartment homes are close to I-495 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
4 Units Available
Courts at Walker Mill
6936 Walker Mill Rd, Capitol Heights, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
943 sqft
Courts at Walker Mill are humble apartments with a respectable grounds and an Olympic-sized pool. There is a playground for children, and the studio-esque style apartments have a large feel.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
60 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
Avalon First + M
1160 1st St NE, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$4,162
1506 sqft
Minutes from Route 50, public transportation and the New York Avenue Playground. Studio up to three-bedroom furnished apartments available. Chef kitchens with granite counters. Natural hardwood flooring and double-paned windows. Wine room and 24-hour concierge.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 10:39 AM
51 Units Available
Suitland-Silver Hill
Andrews Ridge
5635 Regency Park Ct, Suitland, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,524
1237 sqft
A newly renovated community with upgraded kitchens and impressive baths. It is located a short drive away from the metro station for easy commuting in and out of the area.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
31 Units Available
Trinidad - Langston
The Hecht Warehouse at Ivy City
1401 New York Ave NE, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$3,320
1660 sqft
Located within historic Ivy City building. Apartments feature industrial finishes and exposed brick. Community amenities include a pool, business center and billiards table. Right by the National Arboretum, with easy access to New York Avenue.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
6 Units Available
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
Oaks at Park South
5400 Livingston Ter, Oxon Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,393
1227 sqft
Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments found in a gated residential community offering easy access to Maryland Route 210. Communal amenities include a laundry, business center, swimming pool and clubhouse. On-site maintenance services available.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
$
131 Units Available
Southwest - Waterfront
Watermark Buzzard Point
1900 Half Street Southwest, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$4,520
1298 sqft
Make Buzzard Piont your own at Watermark, the neighborhoods newest living experience with luxe apartment residences, signature amenities, and the waterfront at its doorstep.
City Guide for Coral Hills, MD

Coral Hills, Maryland, was named for the fossilized remnants of sea life that can be found in the area.

Sitting on the edge of Washington, D.C., Coral Hills, M.D., is a long-established suburb that was historically home to federal workers and military personnel stationed at Andrews Air Force Base and the U.S. Navy yard. Like many of the cities that sprouted in the shadow of our nation's capital, the town was built for function, not style. The saying, "you shouldn't judge a book by its cover" fits well here. If you can overlook a lack of both acreage and distinct architecture, your savvy self can find a home for rent in Coral Hills that allows you to enjoy all the benefits its proximity to the big city has to offer. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Coral Hills, MD

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Coral Hills provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifestyle with proximity to green space, restaurants, entertainment, or quality schools.

Take your time when considering the layout during a tour of 3 bedroom apartments. Some bedrooms may be smaller than the others. This could work out well for roommates who want to adjust their share of the cost depending on who gets the largest and smallest bedroom. If you’re renting the entire space for yourself, make sure the rooms work well for the configuration you’re looking for, including a main bedroom, guest room, and office.

Consider the outdoor space when renting 3 bedroom apartments in Coral Hills. A larger apartment may come with both a balcony off the living room and Juliet doors in the main bedroom. A small yard out back, rooftop terrace, and other outdoor amenities may also be available.

Similar Pages

Coral Hills 2 Bedroom ApartmentsCoral Hills Apartments with BalconiesCoral Hills Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Coral Hills Apartments with ParkingCoral Hills Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Coral Hills Furnished ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MD
North Bethesda, MDLaurel, MDWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MD
Severn, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VARavensworth, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University