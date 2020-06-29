All apartments in Columbia
Find more places like 9060 GRACIOUS END COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbia, MD
/
9060 GRACIOUS END COURT
Last updated April 14 2020 at 12:45 AM

9060 GRACIOUS END COURT

9060 Gracious End Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9060 Gracious End Court, Columbia, MD 21046
Owen Brown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
guest parking
media room
tennis court
SPACIOUS 2ND FLOOR CONDO IN PRIME COLUMBIA LOCATION! This IMMACULATE, light-filled 2 bedroom 2 bath condo has a beautiful open floorplan with lovely upgrades throughout! Offering a perfect layout, there is a nice foyer entrance with a coat closet, an open living room boasting a sliding door with access to your private balcony. The dining area conveniently adjoins the kitchen which features stainless appliances, gas cooking, a delightful raised breakfast bar, granite counters and a lovely custom tiled backsplash. Your washer and dryer area has shelving, making it very convenient for additional storage. Each of the 2 bedrooms have walk-in closets and are on opposing sides of the condo for added privacy. Additionally, each bedroom has it's own adjoining full bath * Crown molding throughout! Intercom security system for building access * Reserved parking space #204 plus plenty of guest parking! Minutes to shopping, restaurants, movie theatre, tot lot, tennis and basketball court * Convenient to all commuter routes to include I95, Route 29, 295/BW Parkway plus easy access to Baltimore and Washington DC * Less than 1 mile from Park and Ride at Snowden and/or Broken Land Parkway! AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9060 GRACIOUS END COURT have any available units?
9060 GRACIOUS END COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 9060 GRACIOUS END COURT have?
Some of 9060 GRACIOUS END COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9060 GRACIOUS END COURT currently offering any rent specials?
9060 GRACIOUS END COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9060 GRACIOUS END COURT pet-friendly?
No, 9060 GRACIOUS END COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 9060 GRACIOUS END COURT offer parking?
Yes, 9060 GRACIOUS END COURT offers parking.
Does 9060 GRACIOUS END COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9060 GRACIOUS END COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9060 GRACIOUS END COURT have a pool?
No, 9060 GRACIOUS END COURT does not have a pool.
Does 9060 GRACIOUS END COURT have accessible units?
No, 9060 GRACIOUS END COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 9060 GRACIOUS END COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9060 GRACIOUS END COURT has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cedar Place
5458 Harpers Farm Rd
Columbia, MD 21044
Harpers Forest
5980 Turnabout Ln
Columbia, MD 21044
Bluffs at Fairway Hills
4965 Columbia Rd
Columbia, MD 21044
The Gramercy
10601 Gramercy Pl
Columbia, MD 21044
The Timbers at Long Reach Apartments
8782 Cloudleap Ct
Columbia, MD 21045
The Metropolitan Downtown Columbia
10000 Town Center Avenue
Columbia, MD 21044
Columbia Glade
5029 Columbia Road
Columbia, MD 21044
The Elms at Kendall Ridge
8399 Tamar Dr
Columbia, MD 21045

Similar Pages

Columbia 1 BedroomsColumbia 2 Bedrooms
Columbia Dog Friendly ApartmentsColumbia Pet Friendly Places
Columbia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VASilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hickory RidgeLong ReachKings Contrivance
Oakland MillsHarpers ChoiceDowntown Columbia
Wilde LakeFairway Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeTowson University
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University