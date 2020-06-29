9060 GRACIOUS END COURT

Amenities
SPACIOUS 2ND FLOOR CONDO IN PRIME COLUMBIA LOCATION! This IMMACULATE, light-filled 2 bedroom 2 bath condo has a beautiful open floorplan with lovely upgrades throughout! Offering a perfect layout, there is a nice foyer entrance with a coat closet, an open living room boasting a sliding door with access to your private balcony. The dining area conveniently adjoins the kitchen which features stainless appliances, gas cooking, a delightful raised breakfast bar, granite counters and a lovely custom tiled backsplash. Your washer and dryer area has shelving, making it very convenient for additional storage. Each of the 2 bedrooms have walk-in closets and are on opposing sides of the condo for added privacy. Additionally, each bedroom has it's own adjoining full bath * Crown molding throughout! Intercom security system for building access * Reserved parking space #204 plus plenty of guest parking! Minutes to shopping, restaurants, movie theatre, tot lot, tennis and basketball court * Convenient to all commuter routes to include I95, Route 29, 295/BW Parkway plus easy access to Baltimore and Washington DC * Less than 1 mile from Park and Ride at Snowden and/or Broken Land Parkway! AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!