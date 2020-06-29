9060 GRACIOUS END COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking playground guest parking media room tennis court

SPACIOUS 2ND FLOOR CONDO IN PRIME COLUMBIA LOCATION! This IMMACULATE, light-filled 2 bedroom 2 bath condo has a beautiful open floorplan with lovely upgrades throughout! Offering a perfect layout, there is a nice foyer entrance with a coat closet, an open living room boasting a sliding door with access to your private balcony. The dining area conveniently adjoins the kitchen which features stainless appliances, gas cooking, a delightful raised breakfast bar, granite counters and a lovely custom tiled backsplash. Your washer and dryer area has shelving, making it very convenient for additional storage. Each of the 2 bedrooms have walk-in closets and are on opposing sides of the condo for added privacy. Additionally, each bedroom has it's own adjoining full bath * Crown molding throughout! Intercom security system for building access * Reserved parking space #204 plus plenty of guest parking! Minutes to shopping, restaurants, movie theatre, tot lot, tennis and basketball court * Convenient to all commuter routes to include I95, Route 29, 295/BW Parkway plus easy access to Baltimore and Washington DC * Less than 1 mile from Park and Ride at Snowden and/or Broken Land Parkway! AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!