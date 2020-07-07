All apartments in Columbia
Last updated November 14 2019

9053 WATCHLIGHT COURT

9053 Watchlight Court · No Longer Available
Location

9053 Watchlight Court, Columbia, MD 21045
Long Reach

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
accessible
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
Totally renovated end of group TH with brand new windows, doors, brand new kitchen with gorgeous quarts counter-tops, white shaker cabinets and ss appliances. New flooring and fresh painting. Fully finished LL could act a spacious 4th bed room with a full bath. Deck overlooking back yard woods. Fenced flat back yard great for your young kids. Walking trail leading to the woods for your active life style. Closing to schools, shopping centers and EZ access to Rt 175 and Rt 29. Ready for you to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9053 WATCHLIGHT COURT have any available units?
9053 WATCHLIGHT COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
Is 9053 WATCHLIGHT COURT currently offering any rent specials?
9053 WATCHLIGHT COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9053 WATCHLIGHT COURT pet-friendly?
No, 9053 WATCHLIGHT COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 9053 WATCHLIGHT COURT offer parking?
No, 9053 WATCHLIGHT COURT does not offer parking.
Does 9053 WATCHLIGHT COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9053 WATCHLIGHT COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9053 WATCHLIGHT COURT have a pool?
No, 9053 WATCHLIGHT COURT does not have a pool.
Does 9053 WATCHLIGHT COURT have accessible units?
Yes, 9053 WATCHLIGHT COURT has accessible units.
Does 9053 WATCHLIGHT COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 9053 WATCHLIGHT COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9053 WATCHLIGHT COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 9053 WATCHLIGHT COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

