Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Very large town home located minutes from Rt 100 and I-95. A commuters dream. Ten minutes from airport and close to commuter trains. Spacious room sizes and a two car garage. You'll love the openness of this home with a large kitchen for the handiest chef! Gas fireplace, soaking tub and a rear deck to enjoy some beautiful sunsets. Very convenient to shopping and dining. Interior has been freshly painted and ready for your immediate occupancy. Come and see it today!