8368 SILVER TRUMPET DRIVE
8368 SILVER TRUMPET DRIVE

8368 Silver Trumpet Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8368 Silver Trumpet Drive, Columbia, MD 21045
Long Reach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Lovely Freshly painted 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Townhouse located at the end of the cul de sac. Updated Eat in Kitchen with Granite countertops, Recessed Lights Stainless Steel Appliances--4 Door Refrigerator with Ice/Water, Built in Microwave. Stove with Warming Burner on Top, Dishwasher and Pass thru to Living Rm, Exit the Kitchen Fr Door to Deck opening to Fenced Yard and backing to walking path and Treed Open space. Hardwood Floors in Living Rm, New carpet in 2nd fl Stairs and Upstairs . Finished Family Rm in Basement with Recessed Lights , Full Bath and Laundry Room. Ceiling Fans/light in all bedrooms Energy Efficient HVAC and added attic insulation makes heating and cooling bills very low. 1 Assigned parking spot but always good parking available. Min credit score 620

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8368 SILVER TRUMPET DRIVE have any available units?
8368 SILVER TRUMPET DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 8368 SILVER TRUMPET DRIVE have?
Some of 8368 SILVER TRUMPET DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8368 SILVER TRUMPET DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8368 SILVER TRUMPET DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8368 SILVER TRUMPET DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 8368 SILVER TRUMPET DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 8368 SILVER TRUMPET DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 8368 SILVER TRUMPET DRIVE offers parking.
Does 8368 SILVER TRUMPET DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8368 SILVER TRUMPET DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8368 SILVER TRUMPET DRIVE have a pool?
No, 8368 SILVER TRUMPET DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 8368 SILVER TRUMPET DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8368 SILVER TRUMPET DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8368 SILVER TRUMPET DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8368 SILVER TRUMPET DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

