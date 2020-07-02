8368 SILVER TRUMPET DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Lovely Freshly painted 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Townhouse located at the end of the cul de sac. Updated Eat in Kitchen with Granite countertops, Recessed Lights Stainless Steel Appliances--4 Door Refrigerator with Ice/Water, Built in Microwave. Stove with Warming Burner on Top, Dishwasher and Pass thru to Living Rm, Exit the Kitchen Fr Door to Deck opening to Fenced Yard and backing to walking path and Treed Open space. Hardwood Floors in Living Rm, New carpet in 2nd fl Stairs and Upstairs . Finished Family Rm in Basement with Recessed Lights , Full Bath and Laundry Room. Ceiling Fans/light in all bedrooms Energy Efficient HVAC and added attic insulation makes heating and cooling bills very low. 1 Assigned parking spot but always good parking available. Min credit score 620