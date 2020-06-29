7290 KINDLER ROAD

Amenities

Lovely rancher on 1 acre with 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and an in-home office in the King's Contrivance Community. This home is minutes from 32, 29 and 95, yet still gives you the peace and quiet of this lovely neighborhood. Featuring newly finished hardwood floors, brand new carpet with lifetime warranty, stainless steel appliances, LED lighting, huge windows, brand new roof with lifetime shingles and new HVAC. Live in this newly updated home with the option of subdividing the lot to build additional homes. Lifetime Roof and carpet warranty.