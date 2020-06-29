All apartments in Columbia
Find more places like 7290 KINDLER ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbia, MD
/
7290 KINDLER ROAD
Last updated November 18 2019 at 6:00 AM

7290 KINDLER ROAD

7290 Kindler Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbia
See all
Kings Contrivance
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7290 Kindler Road, Columbia, MD 21046
Kings Contrivance

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Lovely rancher on 1 acre with 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and an in-home office in the King's Contrivance Community. This home is minutes from 32, 29 and 95, yet still gives you the peace and quiet of this lovely neighborhood. Featuring newly finished hardwood floors, brand new carpet with lifetime warranty, stainless steel appliances, LED lighting, huge windows, brand new roof with lifetime shingles and new HVAC. Live in this newly updated home with the option of subdividing the lot to build additional homes. Lifetime Roof and carpet warranty.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7290 KINDLER ROAD have any available units?
7290 KINDLER ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 7290 KINDLER ROAD have?
Some of 7290 KINDLER ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7290 KINDLER ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
7290 KINDLER ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7290 KINDLER ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 7290 KINDLER ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 7290 KINDLER ROAD offer parking?
No, 7290 KINDLER ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 7290 KINDLER ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7290 KINDLER ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7290 KINDLER ROAD have a pool?
No, 7290 KINDLER ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 7290 KINDLER ROAD have accessible units?
No, 7290 KINDLER ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 7290 KINDLER ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7290 KINDLER ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Columbia Town Center
10360 Swift Stream Pl
Columbia, MD 21044
Bluffs at Fairway Hills
4965 Columbia Rd
Columbia, MD 21044
Lakehouse
10201 Wincopin Cir
Columbia, MD 21044
Bluffs at Clarys Forest
12100 Little Patuxent Pkwy
Columbia, MD 21044
Bluffs at Hawthorn
10401 Hickory Ridge Rd
Columbia, MD 21044
Alister Town Center
5331 Columbia Rd
Columbia, MD 21044
Poplar Glen
11608 Little Patuxent Pkwy
Columbia, MD 21044
Vista Wilde Lake
5421 Lynx Ln
Columbia, MD 21044

Similar Pages

Columbia 1 BedroomsColumbia 2 Bedrooms
Columbia Dog Friendly ApartmentsColumbia Pet Friendly Places
Columbia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VASilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hickory RidgeLong ReachKings Contrivance
Oakland MillsHarpers ChoiceDowntown Columbia
Wilde LakeFairway Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeTowson University
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University