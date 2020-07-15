All apartments in Columbia
Columbia, MD
6556 Walnut Grove
Columbia
Hickory Ridge
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Location

6556 Walnut Grove, Columbia, MD 21044
Hickory Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Must See! 5 Bedroom/3.5 Bath Single Family Home located in Howard County, MD! - NEWLY REDUCED!

Must See! 5 Bedroom/3.5 Bath Single Family Home located in Howard County, MD! This home has a beautiful open eat-in kitchen with dark wood cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, custom tile back splash with full sized washer and dryer. Main level has gorgeous custom tiled flooring throughout an entryway foyer, updated hall half bath, step in living room/dining room combo with custom lighting. The family room has recessed lighting and decorative wood fireplace with brick accent, a back outside entry mudroom/laundry room with additional room for storage and access to two car attached garage. Upper level has four spacious carpeted bedrooms, including a master with separate closets including a walk in, and full master bath with tiled flooring, and custom tiled shower enclosure. Full hall bath with tiled flooring and tiled tub/shower with hall linen closet. Lower level has a huge carpeted club room with recessed lighting and additional storage closets, and a 5th bedroom suite with laminate wood flooring, and access to updated full bath with custom standing shower enclosure. This home also features a fully fenced backyard with back patio area with hot tub, bungalow, and additional storage shed.

In Convenient Location!
Within walking distance to both Clements Crossing Elementary and Atholton High School
Close to Johns Hopkins Medical Center
Close to Highways 29 and 32
Less than 15 Miles to Ft Meade
Less than 2 Miles from Columbia Mall and Merriweather Post Pavilion

Pets= Yes, with owner approval. Additional deposit needed.

Call Danielle Saddler at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment (240.682.1090) or email: DSaddler@baymgmtgroup.com.

Here is the link to apply online:
https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-howard-county-md/

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, and a clean criminal background check.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4511727)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6556 Walnut Grove have any available units?
6556 Walnut Grove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 6556 Walnut Grove have?
Some of 6556 Walnut Grove's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6556 Walnut Grove currently offering any rent specials?
6556 Walnut Grove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6556 Walnut Grove pet-friendly?
Yes, 6556 Walnut Grove is pet friendly.
Does 6556 Walnut Grove offer parking?
Yes, 6556 Walnut Grove offers parking.
Does 6556 Walnut Grove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6556 Walnut Grove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6556 Walnut Grove have a pool?
No, 6556 Walnut Grove does not have a pool.
Does 6556 Walnut Grove have accessible units?
No, 6556 Walnut Grove does not have accessible units.
Does 6556 Walnut Grove have units with dishwashers?
No, 6556 Walnut Grove does not have units with dishwashers.
