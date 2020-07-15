6556 Walnut Grove

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry garage hot tub pet friendly

Must See! 5 Bedroom/3.5 Bath Single Family Home located in Howard County, MD! - NEWLY REDUCED!



Must See! 5 Bedroom/3.5 Bath Single Family Home located in Howard County, MD! This home has a beautiful open eat-in kitchen with dark wood cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, custom tile back splash with full sized washer and dryer. Main level has gorgeous custom tiled flooring throughout an entryway foyer, updated hall half bath, step in living room/dining room combo with custom lighting. The family room has recessed lighting and decorative wood fireplace with brick accent, a back outside entry mudroom/laundry room with additional room for storage and access to two car attached garage. Upper level has four spacious carpeted bedrooms, including a master with separate closets including a walk in, and full master bath with tiled flooring, and custom tiled shower enclosure. Full hall bath with tiled flooring and tiled tub/shower with hall linen closet. Lower level has a huge carpeted club room with recessed lighting and additional storage closets, and a 5th bedroom suite with laminate wood flooring, and access to updated full bath with custom standing shower enclosure. This home also features a fully fenced backyard with back patio area with hot tub, bungalow, and additional storage shed.



In Convenient Location!

Within walking distance to both Clements Crossing Elementary and Atholton High School

Close to Johns Hopkins Medical Center

Close to Highways 29 and 32

Less than 15 Miles to Ft Meade

Less than 2 Miles from Columbia Mall and Merriweather Post Pavilion



Pets= Yes, with owner approval. Additional deposit needed.



Call Danielle Saddler at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment (240.682.1090) or email: DSaddler@baymgmtgroup.com.



Here is the link to apply online:

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-howard-county-md/



Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, and a clean criminal background check.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4511727)