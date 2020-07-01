6340 BURNT MOUNTAIN PATH

Amenities
May 1st BACK ON MARKET FOR RENT!This large 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath colonial off Snowden River Parkway has just been professionally painted and brand new carpeting just installed! Hardwood flooring in foyer, kitchen and 1/2 bath. Huge kitchen with center island, breakfast area open to family room . Study or library on main level. Two story foyer. Master bath with soaking tub and separate shower. Over 2600 square feet of living space on main and upper levels plus a unfinished basement. Located on cul de sac street.