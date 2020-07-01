6340 BURNT MOUNTAIN PATH

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher bathtub carpet oven

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities

May 1st BACK ON MARKET FOR RENT!This large 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath colonial off Snowden River Parkway has just been professionally painted and brand new carpeting just installed! Hardwood flooring in foyer, kitchen and 1/2 bath. Huge kitchen with center island, breakfast area open to family room . Study or library on main level. Two story foyer. Master bath with soaking tub and separate shower. Over 2600 square feet of living space on main and upper levels plus a unfinished basement. Located on cul de sac street.