6340 BURNT MOUNTAIN PATH
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:06 PM

6340 BURNT MOUNTAIN PATH

6340 Burnt Mountain Path · No Longer Available
Location

6340 Burnt Mountain Path, Columbia, MD 21045
Long Reach

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
May 1st BACK ON MARKET FOR RENT!This large 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath colonial off Snowden River Parkway has just been professionally painted and brand new carpeting just installed! Hardwood flooring in foyer, kitchen and 1/2 bath. Huge kitchen with center island, breakfast area open to family room . Study or library on main level. Two story foyer. Master bath with soaking tub and separate shower. Over 2600 square feet of living space on main and upper levels plus a unfinished basement. Located on cul de sac street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6340 BURNT MOUNTAIN PATH have any available units?
6340 BURNT MOUNTAIN PATH doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 6340 BURNT MOUNTAIN PATH have?
Some of 6340 BURNT MOUNTAIN PATH's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6340 BURNT MOUNTAIN PATH currently offering any rent specials?
6340 BURNT MOUNTAIN PATH is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6340 BURNT MOUNTAIN PATH pet-friendly?
No, 6340 BURNT MOUNTAIN PATH is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 6340 BURNT MOUNTAIN PATH offer parking?
No, 6340 BURNT MOUNTAIN PATH does not offer parking.
Does 6340 BURNT MOUNTAIN PATH have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6340 BURNT MOUNTAIN PATH offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6340 BURNT MOUNTAIN PATH have a pool?
No, 6340 BURNT MOUNTAIN PATH does not have a pool.
Does 6340 BURNT MOUNTAIN PATH have accessible units?
No, 6340 BURNT MOUNTAIN PATH does not have accessible units.
Does 6340 BURNT MOUNTAIN PATH have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6340 BURNT MOUNTAIN PATH has units with dishwashers.

