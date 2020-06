Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym

True open concept main level living. Yards of upgraded granite bar & tops, ceramic tile & wood flooring. Two master walk-in closets, separate shower and soaking tub & double vanities too. Easy maintenance. A very pleasant property in a very pleasant community! Many updates and upgrades await you. Natural gas heat. In the heart of River Hill near schools, gym, shopping, medical, hardware store, dining and paths. Deck staining and final clean underway.