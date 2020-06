Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautifully remodeled 1 bedroom apartment with new wood flooring updated kitchen and bathroom in the heart of Columbia. Minutes from 29,32 and 95. so close to the newest Columbia sports park, new appliances and washer dries in the apartment. Gorgeous view from the balcony. HCV welcome, Tenant will pay $250 parking fee annually