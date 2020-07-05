5971 MILLRACE CT #E302

5971 Millrace Court, Columbia, MD 21045 Long Reach
THIS THIRD FLOOR THREE BEDROOM TWO FULL BATH HAS NEWLY PAINTED FULL-SIZE WASHER AND DRYER SMART TRADITIONAL FLOORPLAN WALL TO WALL CARPET CATHEDRAL CEILINGS TILE EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH BAY WINDOW GARDEN BATH IN PERSONAL SUITE OVERLOOKING A FULL WOODED VIEW OFF THE BALCONY ADDED FEATURES INCLUDE NEW WHIRLPOOL FIVE BURNER GAS RANGE BUILT-IN UPGRADED MICROWAVE OVEN AQUA THERM HEATING SYSTEM HONEY WELL PROGRAMMABLE THERMOSTAT CROWN MOLDING CEILING FANS PLUS A BEAUTIFUL FIREPLACE WITH MANTEL AND SHOPPING NEARBY Housing Vouchers Welcome
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
