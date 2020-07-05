All apartments in Columbia
Columbia, MD
5971 MILLRACE CT #E302
5971 MILLRACE CT #E302

5971 Millrace Court · No Longer Available
Location

5971 Millrace Court, Columbia, MD 21045
Long Reach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pool
THIS THIRD FLOOR THREE BEDROOM TWO FULL BATH HAS NEWLY PAINTED FULL-SIZE WASHER AND DRYER SMART TRADITIONAL FLOORPLAN WALL TO WALL CARPET CATHEDRAL CEILINGS TILE EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH BAY WINDOW GARDEN BATH IN PERSONAL SUITE OVERLOOKING A FULL WOODED VIEW OFF THE BALCONY ADDED FEATURES INCLUDE NEW WHIRLPOOL FIVE BURNER GAS RANGE BUILT-IN UPGRADED MICROWAVE OVEN AQUA THERM HEATING SYSTEM HONEY WELL PROGRAMMABLE THERMOSTAT CROWN MOLDING CEILING FANS PLUS A BEAUTIFUL FIREPLACE WITH MANTEL AND SHOPPING NEARBY Housing Vouchers Welcome

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5971 MILLRACE CT #E302 have any available units?
5971 MILLRACE CT #E302 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 5971 MILLRACE CT #E302 have?
Some of 5971 MILLRACE CT #E302's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5971 MILLRACE CT #E302 currently offering any rent specials?
5971 MILLRACE CT #E302 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5971 MILLRACE CT #E302 pet-friendly?
No, 5971 MILLRACE CT #E302 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 5971 MILLRACE CT #E302 offer parking?
No, 5971 MILLRACE CT #E302 does not offer parking.
Does 5971 MILLRACE CT #E302 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5971 MILLRACE CT #E302 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5971 MILLRACE CT #E302 have a pool?
Yes, 5971 MILLRACE CT #E302 has a pool.
Does 5971 MILLRACE CT #E302 have accessible units?
No, 5971 MILLRACE CT #E302 does not have accessible units.
Does 5971 MILLRACE CT #E302 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5971 MILLRACE CT #E302 has units with dishwashers.

