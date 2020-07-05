5971 MILLRACE CT #E302

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 pool

THIS THIRD FLOOR THREE BEDROOM TWO FULL BATH HAS NEWLY PAINTED FULL-SIZE WASHER AND DRYER SMART TRADITIONAL FLOORPLAN WALL TO WALL CARPET CATHEDRAL CEILINGS TILE EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH BAY WINDOW GARDEN BATH IN PERSONAL SUITE OVERLOOKING A FULL WOODED VIEW OFF THE BALCONY ADDED FEATURES INCLUDE NEW WHIRLPOOL FIVE BURNER GAS RANGE BUILT-IN UPGRADED MICROWAVE OVEN AQUA THERM HEATING SYSTEM HONEY WELL PROGRAMMABLE THERMOSTAT CROWN MOLDING CEILING FANS PLUS A BEAUTIFUL FIREPLACE WITH MANTEL AND SHOPPING NEARBY Housing Vouchers Welcome