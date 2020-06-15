5426 Luckpenny Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Large 4 Bed 2 Car Garage Single Family Home - Single Family Home with a great yard in Columbia! This charming home has new paint, 4 bedrooms on the top floor 2 bull baths. The main level features 2 family room, half bath, large kitchen and easy access to the large back yard with a nice deck perfect for entertaining. The 2 car garage is perfect for storage or 2 cars.Come see this home and you won't be disappointed, and enjoy the relaxing outdoor living on the deck.



***Available Today***



Utilities: Tenant pays for all utilities.

**PETS Case by Case** **No Smoking**



Call or e-mail today to schedule a showing!



443-979-8872

Leasing@RealPropertyMetro.com



Application Requirements:



- Everyone 18 and older MUST apply



- Under 600 credit score will be denied



- Under 650 may require up to 2 months deposit



- Must gross at least 3x your amount of rent



- Must have good rental history



**Security deposit, first month's rent and a signed lease due within 48 hours of approval, unless otherwise agreed upon**



No pets of any kind are permitted without the specific written permission of Real Property Management in the lease document (i.e., a pet addendum to lease) and an additional non-refundable pet application fee of $250.00 per pet (with the exception of medically necessary pets). Some properties may require higher pet fees or higher rent amounts. If a higher pet fee or rent amount is required, you will be notified in a timely manner after submitting the application.



Use this link for your Pet Application https://www.petscreening.com/referral/18JWxa5L7dde



INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.



(RLNE4500451)