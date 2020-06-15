5426 Luckpenny Pl

All apartments in Columbia
Location

5426 Luckpenny Place, Columbia, MD 21045
Long Reach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Large 4 Bed 2 Car Garage Single Family Home - Single Family Home with a great yard in Columbia! This charming home has new paint, 4 bedrooms on the top floor 2 bull baths. The main level features 2 family room, half bath, large kitchen and easy access to the large back yard with a nice deck perfect for entertaining. The 2 car garage is perfect for storage or 2 cars.Come see this home and you won't be disappointed, and enjoy the relaxing outdoor living on the deck.

***Available Today***

Utilities: Tenant pays for all utilities.
**PETS Case by Case** **No Smoking**

Call or e-mail today to schedule a showing!

443-979-8872
Leasing@RealPropertyMetro.com

Application Requirements:

- Everyone 18 and older MUST apply

- Under 600 credit score will be denied

- Under 650 may require up to 2 months deposit

- Must gross at least 3x your amount of rent

- Must have good rental history

**Security deposit, first month's rent and a signed lease due within 48 hours of approval, unless otherwise agreed upon**

No pets of any kind are permitted without the specific written permission of Real Property Management in the lease document (i.e., a pet addendum to lease) and an additional non-refundable pet application fee of $250.00 per pet (with the exception of medically necessary pets). Some properties may require higher pet fees or higher rent amounts. If a higher pet fee or rent amount is required, you will be notified in a timely manner after submitting the application.

Use this link for your Pet Application https://www.petscreening.com/referral/18JWxa5L7dde

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

(RLNE4500451)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5426 Luckpenny Pl have any available units?
5426 Luckpenny Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 5426 Luckpenny Pl have?
Some of 5426 Luckpenny Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5426 Luckpenny Pl currently offering any rent specials?
5426 Luckpenny Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5426 Luckpenny Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 5426 Luckpenny Pl is pet friendly.
Does 5426 Luckpenny Pl offer parking?
Yes, 5426 Luckpenny Pl offers parking.
Does 5426 Luckpenny Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5426 Luckpenny Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5426 Luckpenny Pl have a pool?
No, 5426 Luckpenny Pl does not have a pool.
Does 5426 Luckpenny Pl have accessible units?
No, 5426 Luckpenny Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 5426 Luckpenny Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5426 Luckpenny Pl has units with dishwashers.
