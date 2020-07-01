All apartments in Columbia
Last updated January 26 2020 at 4:27 PM

11859 NEW COUNTRY LN

11859 New Country Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11859 New Country Lane, Columbia, MD 21044
Hickory Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Rare Spacious 4BD/3.5BA End unit Townhome(3,000+ sf of Living Space) w/Private Views in the heart of Columbia!! It Features Spacious Eat-in Kitchen, Master Bath w/Jacuzzi Tub, Walk-in Closets, Updated Hardwood Flooring in All 3 Levels, Updated Windows & Doors, 2 Updated Huge Decks, Updated HVAC System, Freshly Painted Walls, Large Laundry Room w/Storage Area, Fully Fenced Backyard w/Shed & Two Assigned Parking Spaces. Close to Shopping, Entertainment & Easy Commute to Baltimore, Fort Meade, NSA & Howard County Schools!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11859 NEW COUNTRY LN have any available units?
11859 NEW COUNTRY LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 11859 NEW COUNTRY LN have?
Some of 11859 NEW COUNTRY LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11859 NEW COUNTRY LN currently offering any rent specials?
11859 NEW COUNTRY LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11859 NEW COUNTRY LN pet-friendly?
No, 11859 NEW COUNTRY LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 11859 NEW COUNTRY LN offer parking?
Yes, 11859 NEW COUNTRY LN offers parking.
Does 11859 NEW COUNTRY LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11859 NEW COUNTRY LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11859 NEW COUNTRY LN have a pool?
No, 11859 NEW COUNTRY LN does not have a pool.
Does 11859 NEW COUNTRY LN have accessible units?
No, 11859 NEW COUNTRY LN does not have accessible units.
Does 11859 NEW COUNTRY LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11859 NEW COUNTRY LN has units with dishwashers.

