11859 NEW COUNTRY LN

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Rare Spacious 4BD/3.5BA End unit Townhome(3,000+ sf of Living Space) w/Private Views in the heart of Columbia!! It Features Spacious Eat-in Kitchen, Master Bath w/Jacuzzi Tub, Walk-in Closets, Updated Hardwood Flooring in All 3 Levels, Updated Windows & Doors, 2 Updated Huge Decks, Updated HVAC System, Freshly Painted Walls, Large Laundry Room w/Storage Area, Fully Fenced Backyard w/Shed & Two Assigned Parking Spaces. Close to Shopping, Entertainment & Easy Commute to Baltimore, Fort Meade, NSA & Howard County Schools!!