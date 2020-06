Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Very spacious 3 level townhouse with fireplace, rear deck facing open space, 3 full bathrooms, 3 bedrooms and more. Available for rent immediately. This end unit townhome has assigned parking space, walking trails, is accessible to major highways, The Howard county John Hopkins premiere medical facility / Howard County General Hospital, shopping, entertainment ( near Merriwether ), and sought after schools. Call CSS today to make an appointment!