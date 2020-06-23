3528 Marlbrough Way, College Park, MD 20740 College Park Woods
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Rooms available in a single-family home in College Park Woods. Close to UMD, Metro Bus, 495 and Shopping. Looking for a single tenant. Share bathroom and utilities with other tenants. No pets. No smoking. Email for more detail.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3528 MARLBROUGH WAY have any available units?
3528 MARLBROUGH WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Park, MD.
Is 3528 MARLBROUGH WAY currently offering any rent specials?
3528 MARLBROUGH WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.