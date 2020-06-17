All apartments in Chillum
6518 8th Pl
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

6518 8th Pl

6518 8th Place · (301) 578-4041
Location

6518 8th Place, Chillum, MD 20783
Chillum

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6518 8th Pl · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 2 Bath · 2484 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
dogs allowed
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
A Fabulous 6 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms including an In-law suite that has a separte entrance - This spacious, lovely multi-level single-family house is in best of location with in-law suite. The house is located in a very quiet, family-friendly neighborhood a block from an elementary school. It is a brick house, that has (6) bedrooms, (2) bathrooms, 1 fireplace, a finished walk-out basement, 2 cars garage, central HVAC, and a large back yard. Very convenient location, nearby, there are numerous shopping areas, restaurants, theaters, libraries, tennis courts, gym, pools, parks. Ten minutes to Ft. Totten Metro station, Metro Bus stop 1 block away, about 15 minutes to Washington DC (WDC).

(RLNE5590045)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6518 8th Pl have any available units?
6518 8th Pl has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6518 8th Pl have?
Some of 6518 8th Pl's amenities include garbage disposal, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6518 8th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
6518 8th Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6518 8th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 6518 8th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 6518 8th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 6518 8th Pl does offer parking.
Does 6518 8th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6518 8th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6518 8th Pl have a pool?
Yes, 6518 8th Pl has a pool.
Does 6518 8th Pl have accessible units?
No, 6518 8th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 6518 8th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 6518 8th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6518 8th Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6518 8th Pl has units with air conditioning.
