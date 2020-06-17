6518 8th Pl

Amenities

A Fabulous 6 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms including an In-law suite that has a separte entrance - This spacious, lovely multi-level single-family house is in best of location with in-law suite. The house is located in a very quiet, family-friendly neighborhood a block from an elementary school. It is a brick house, that has (6) bedrooms, (2) bathrooms, 1 fireplace, a finished walk-out basement, 2 cars garage, central HVAC, and a large back yard. Very convenient location, nearby, there are numerous shopping areas, restaurants, theaters, libraries, tennis courts, gym, pools, parks. Ten minutes to Ft. Totten Metro station, Metro Bus stop 1 block away, about 15 minutes to Washington DC (WDC).



(RLNE5590045)