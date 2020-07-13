/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:09 PM
171 Apartments for rent in Chillum, MD with pool
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
1 Unit Available
Chillum
Highview
7004 Highview Ter, Chillum, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,643
979 sqft
A charming place to call home near the Express Metro Bus line, area playgrounds and picnic areas. Apartments feature carpeting, a patio or terrace, and walk-in closets. Cat-friendly. On-site pool and open parking.
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Chillum
1005 Chillum Road
1005 Chillum Road, Chillum, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,495
703 sqft
Totally renovated and amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Chillum Rd. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, dishwasher, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and washer dryer.
Results within 1 mile of Chillum
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
12 Units Available
Chillum
Mosaic at Metro
6210 Belcrest Rd, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,690
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,988
1155 sqft
Spacious apartments in an accessible location next to Prince George's Plaza Metro Station. Floor plans feature gourmet kitchens and walk-in closets. Amenities include a swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Car parking available.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
26 Units Available
Chillum
3350 At Alterra
3350 Toledo Ter, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
$1,584
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,610
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1101 sqft
Vibrant apartment complex located minutes away from Arts District Hyattsville. Enjoy convenient in-unit laundry and large walk-in closets. Garage parking. Around-the-clock maintenance services. Cats and dogs welcome.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 12:12pm
26 Units Available
Fort Totten - Riggs Park
Aventine Fort Totten
5210 3rd St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,597
648 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,561
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
996 sqft
Sleek apartments in Fort Totten offer top-quality amenities, including valet service and 24-hour gym for the busy professional. Walk to the metro or Keene Park. One- and two-bedroom floor plans.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
17 Units Available
Plaza Towers Apartments
6700 Belcrest Rd, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,410
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1039 sqft
Located just two blocks from Prince George's Plaza Metro Station. Also close to I-495, I-95 and Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Apartments feature walk-in closets and wall-to-wall carpets. Amenities include an outdoor pool and tennis courts.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
22 Units Available
Langley Park
Villas at Langley
8100 15th Ave, Langley Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,194
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,822
1189 sqft
Community has beautiful brick facades and a manicured landscape. On-site amenities include laundry room, swimming pool, parking, and outdoor living space. Cat-friendly, 1-3 bedroom units. Online portal for residents, and 24-hr maintenance.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:37pm
58 Units Available
Mount Rainier
Queenstown Apartments
3301 Chillum Rd, Mount Rainier, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,108
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
810 sqft
These 1-2 bedroom homes offer hardwood floors and on-site laundry in a pet-friendly community. Close to shopping, dining, and the best that Mount Rainier, College Park, and Washington, D.C. have to offer.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 09:32am
25 Units Available
Fort Totten - Riggs Park
The Modern at Art Place
400 Galloway St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,593
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,777
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,177
947 sqft
Located on the Maryland/D.C. border, within the I-495 Beltway. Modern building with rooftop pool, communal gaming areas, fitness and yoga studios, bike storage. Studio, one- and two-bedroom units with washer, dryer and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
2 Units Available
Langley Park
Campus Gardens
2200 Phelps Rd, Langley Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,210
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
645 sqft
Minutes from I-495 and I-95 along with Downtown Washington, D.C. This pet-friendly community offers larger balconies, wall-to-wall carpeting and a clothes care center in each building. On-site pool and playground within a gated community.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
46 Units Available
Fort Totten - Riggs Park
Fort Totten Square
5661 3rd St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,495
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
1011 sqft
Just a few blocks away from a Red, Green and Yellow line Metro stop, Fort Totten Square features luxury apartments in northeast D.C. minutes from the District’s best dining and nightlife.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
47 Units Available
Chillum
The Edition
3401 East-West Highway, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
$1,746
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,712
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,310
1060 sqft
LEED Silver Design building. Near the college campus. On-site fitness center, outdoor gaming area, yoga room, and pool. Apartments feature hardwood-style floors, stainless steel appliances, and ample storage.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:24pm
7 Units Available
Takoma Park
Hampshire Tower
7401 New Hampshire Ave, Takoma Park, MD
Studio
$1,275
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,638
1055 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hampshire Tower in Takoma Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Takoma Park
7333 New Hampshire Ave #1100
7333 New Hampshire Avenue, Takoma Park, MD
Studio
$1,300
456 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous studio available now. - All utilities are included gas, electric, water, waste disposal and heating/cooling. Tenant pays for their own cable/telephone/internet.
Results within 5 miles of Chillum
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
25 Units Available
Van Ness - Forest Hills
3003 Van Ness
3003 Van Ness St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,691
673 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,714
936 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,917
1335 sqft
Amenities at 3003 Van Ness are rarely rivaled in Washington, D.C. Clubhouse, media room and Olympic-sized swimming pool, to name a few. Recently renovated and near Connecticut Avenue. Expect 24-hour gym and internet access.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
21 Units Available
Dupont Circle
The Flats at Dupont Circle
2000 N St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,988
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,381
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,685
1052 sqft
Spacious apartments with gas stoves, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include 24-hour gym, laundry, concierge and maintenance services. Pool, hot tub and yoga studio. Pet-friendly and green community. Located SW of Dupont Circle.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
39 Units Available
Cleveland Park
Connecticut Heights
4850 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,393
458 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,470
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,555
822 sqft
Studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments available in mid-rise, vintage-style complex. Conveniently located to bus stop and Van Ness Metro. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
21 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
100K
100 K Street Northeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,715
447 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,005
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,880
990 sqft
At the gateway of NoMa, 100K Apartments welcomes residents who crave a living experience that is elegant, refined and walkable to some of DC's best amenities. An intimate ground floor courtyard and private rooftop exudes sophistication.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
5 Units Available
Cleveland Park
2501 Porter
2501 Porter St NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,282
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,132
989 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments feature oversized French windows for ample natural light, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen and chic wooden flooring. Located close to Adams Morgan for impressive shopping and entertainment options.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
16 Units Available
Mount Vernon Square
455 Eye Street
455 I St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,818
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,353
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,727
1059 sqft
Unique apartment community in Mount Vernon Triangle. Mix of studios, lofts and townhomes. Community rooftop pool, 24-hour fitness center, inside and outside resident lounges. Stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, subway tile in showers.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
10 Units Available
Cleveland Park
Park Connecticut
4411 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,193
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,086
1182 sqft
Fuse urban living with the open spaces of Rock Creek Park, and what you get is the stunningly beautiful Park Connecticut Apartments. Close to the Van Ness Metro, you'll enjoy marble interiors and rooftop Jacuzzis.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
34 Units Available
Logan Circle - Shaw
425 Mass
425 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,650
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,980
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,545
1507 sqft
Located in downtown Washington, DC. Walk-in closets, hardwood floors and granite counters. Pet-friendly building. Amenities include gardens, yoga, coffee bar, pool, game room and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
12 Units Available
The Veridian
1133 East-West Hwy, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,409
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,893
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in the center of Nolte Park, these high-rise apartments let you live in a park atmosphere. Enjoy oversized balconies, granite counters, hardwood floors and a dog park. Silver Spring Metro is steps away.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
60 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
AVA NoMa
55 M St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,930
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,129
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,285
1091 sqft
Close to NoMa-Gallaudet Metro station. Spacious apartments with plank flooring and in-unit washers and dryers in a pet-friendly community boasting many fitness and leisure amenities. Bike storage and garage car parking on-site.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDSevern, MDTysons Corner, VAAnnandale, VALandover, MDCamp Springs, MDGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VAElkridge, MD