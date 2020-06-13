Apartment List
480 Apartments for rent in Chillum, MD with balcony

Chillum
30 Units Available
Post Park
3300 East-West Hwy, Chillum, MD
Studio
$1,500
644 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,775
965 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1125 sqft
Over 50 unique floor plans, each with an array of designer finishes such as granite counters, ceramic floors and high ceilings. Near the University of Maryland, The Mall at Prince George's and the Metro.
Chillum
8 Units Available
Highview
7004 Highview Ter, Chillum, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,643
979 sqft
A charming place to call home near the Express Metro Bus line, area playgrounds and picnic areas. Apartments feature carpeting, a patio or terrace, and walk-in closets. Cat-friendly. On-site pool and open parking.
Chillum
2 Units Available
Sheridan Apartments
620 Sheridan St, Chillum, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1100 sqft
Conveniently located in Hyattsville, Maryland, Sheridan Apartments offers studio, one-bedroom, or two-bedroom apartment homes for rent. Located 1 mile from the D.C.

Chillum
1 Unit Available
3450 TOLEDO TERRACE
3450 Toledo Terrace, Chillum, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,100
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
All Utilities included !!! Move in ready condo. Well maintain apartment in the second floor near to the elevator and same floor laundry facilities. 24 hours concierge in a secure building. Amenities include Gym and swimming pool.
Results within 1 mile of Chillum
Fort Totten - Riggs Park
16 Units Available
The Modern at Art Place
400 Galloway St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,601
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,767
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,261
941 sqft
Located on the Maryland/D.C. border, within the I-495 Beltway. Modern building with rooftop pool, communal gaming areas, fitness and yoga studios, bike storage. Studio, one- and two-bedroom units with washer, dryer and stainless steel appliances.
Chillum
23 Units Available
The Edition
3401 East-West Highway, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,662
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
1060 sqft
LEED Silver Design building. Near the college campus. On-site fitness center, outdoor gaming area, yoga room, and pool. Apartments feature hardwood-style floors, stainless steel appliances, and ample storage.
Chillum
26 Units Available
3350 At Alterra
3350 Toledo Ter, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,661
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,089
1101 sqft
Vibrant apartment complex located minutes away from Arts District Hyattsville. Enjoy convenient in-unit laundry and large walk-in closets. Garage parking. Around-the-clock maintenance services. Cats and dogs welcome.
Fort Totten - Riggs Park
32 Units Available
Fort Totten Square
5661 3rd St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,460
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,715
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1001 sqft
Just a few blocks away from a Red, Green and Yellow line Metro stop, Fort Totten Square features luxury apartments in northeast D.C. minutes from the District’s best dining and nightlife.
Langley Park
6 Units Available
Campus Gardens
2200 Phelps Rd, Langley Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,235
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
645 sqft
Minutes from I-495 and I-95 along with Downtown Washington, D.C. This pet-friendly community offers larger balconies, wall-to-wall carpeting and a clothes care center in each building. On-site pool and playground within a gated community.
Chillum
7 Units Available
Mosaic at Metro
6210 Belcrest Rd, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,695
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,028
1155 sqft
Spacious apartments in an accessible location next to Prince George's Plaza Metro Station. Floor plans feature gourmet kitchens and walk-in closets. Amenities include a swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Car parking available.
Fort Totten - Riggs Park
24 Units Available
Aventine Fort Totten
5210 3rd St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,674
648 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,568
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,198
996 sqft
Sleek apartments in Fort Totten offer top-quality amenities, including valet service and 24-hour gym for the busy professional. Walk to the metro or Keene Park. One- and two-bedroom floor plans.
15 Units Available
Plaza Towers Apartments
6700 Belcrest Rd, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
$1,346
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,385
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,774
1039 sqft
Located just two blocks from Prince George's Plaza Metro Station. Also close to I-495, I-95 and Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Apartments feature walk-in closets and wall-to-wall carpets. Amenities include an outdoor pool and tennis courts.
Langley Park
22 Units Available
Villas at Langley
8100 15th Ave, Langley Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,164
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,511
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,776
1189 sqft
Community has beautiful brick facades and a manicured landscape. On-site amenities include laundry room, swimming pool, parking, and outdoor living space. Cat-friendly, 1-3 bedroom units. Online portal for residents, and 24-hr maintenance.
Langley Park
1 Unit Available
Langley Terrace
8007 14th Ave, Langley Park, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
628 sqft
Charming boutique apartments with patio or balcony, located near Metro stops and I-496. La Union Mall and University Plaza nearby. Parking and laundry on-site. Dogs and cats OK.
2 Units Available
Hyattsville House
6000 42nd Avenue, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,339
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Hyattsville House enjoys easy access to Washington and Baltimore via the West Hyattsville and Prince George's Plaza stops on the Metro system's Green Line or by MARC commuter rail trains on the Camden Line in the neighboring town of Riverdale Park.

Michigan Park
1 Unit Available
4314 12th Street, NE
4314 12th Street Northeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1470 sqft
Semi-detached Brookland home, 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom w/ parking and bonus den/sun rooms - Nestled in a residential neighborhood, this semi-detached home has a beautiful front porch and expansive yard.

Takoma Park
1 Unit Available
512 Tulip Ave
512 Tulip Avenue, Takoma Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,150
150 sqft
Group house seeking a roommate/s for June 1 Quick Contact Text Jenny 240-462-6688 Rent is $1150./ $1500. for 2 people. Deposit is $1150. Utilities: wifi, electricity, gas, water are based on our usage and split among us, about $75-100 per month.

Michigan Park
1 Unit Available
613 AVA CIR NE
613 Ava Circle Northeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Well maintained and warm and inviting interior townhome with lots of natural light. Three-level Luxury townhome backs to trees and minutes from Fort Totten Metro and Development.

Fort Totten - Riggs Park
1 Unit Available
5124 NORTH CAPITOL ST NW
5124 North Capitol Street Northwest, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Charming townhouse with modern conveniences located near bus and Metro access available for rent in Petworth.

Michigan Park
1 Unit Available
4932 11th Street Northeast
4932 11th Street Northeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1500 sqft
Beautiful and charming 3BR/2BA semi-detached home just north of Brookland neighborhood! Home features hardwood floors, energy efficient windows, central A/C and heat with WiFi enabled digital thermostat.

Brightwood - Manor Park
1 Unit Available
48 Madison Street Northwest
48 Madison Street Northwest, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1000 sqft
A newly renovated 2 bed, 1 bath apartment adjacent to Fort Slocum park. Washer/dryer in unit. 76 point Walk Score and 71 point Transit Score. Ample street parking.
Results within 5 miles of Chillum
131 Units Available
Thayer & Spring
915 Silver Spring Avenue, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,515
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,940
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1108 sqft
**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED.
Logan Circle - Shaw
20 Units Available
Twelve12
1212 4th St SE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,930
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,945
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,085
1159 sqft
Modern, sleek community in the Yards neighborhood. Interiors feature windows to let in plenty of light and stainless-steel appliances. The River Trail is in your backyard, with the Nationals Stadium and the Metro Station nearby.
Logan Circle - Shaw
41 Units Available
425 Mass
425 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,690
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,005
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,379
1507 sqft
Located in downtown Washington, DC. Walk-in closets, hardwood floors and granite counters. Pet-friendly building. Amenities include gardens, yoga, coffee bar, pool, game room and 24-hour gym.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Chillum, MD

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Chillum renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

