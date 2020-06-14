Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:44 AM

294 Apartments for rent in Chillum, MD with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Chillum renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Chillum
29 Units Available
Post Park
3300 East-West Hwy, Chillum, MD
Studio
$1,510
644 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,780
965 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1125 sqft
Over 50 unique floor plans, each with an array of designer finishes such as granite counters, ceramic floors and high ceilings. Near the University of Maryland, The Mall at Prince George's and the Metro.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Chillum
1 Unit Available
6518 8th Pl
6518 8th Place, Chillum, MD
6 Bedrooms
$3,000
2484 sqft
A Fabulous 6 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms including an In-law suite that has a separte entrance - This spacious, lovely multi-level single-family house is in best of location with in-law suite.

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Chillum
1 Unit Available
3450 TOLEDO TERRACE
3450 Toledo Terrace, Chillum, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,100
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
All Utilities included !!! Move in ready condo. Well maintain apartment in the second floor near to the elevator and same floor laundry facilities. 24 hours concierge in a secure building. Amenities include Gym and swimming pool.
Results within 1 mile of Chillum
Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
16 Units Available
Plaza Towers Apartments
6700 Belcrest Rd, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
$1,346
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,311
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,814
1039 sqft
Located just two blocks from Prince George's Plaza Metro Station. Also close to I-495, I-95 and Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Apartments feature walk-in closets and wall-to-wall carpets. Amenities include an outdoor pool and tennis courts.
Last updated June 14 at 07:09am
Fort Totten - Riggs Park
26 Units Available
Aventine Fort Totten
5210 3rd St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,674
648 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,568
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,198
996 sqft
Sleek apartments in Fort Totten offer top-quality amenities, including valet service and 24-hour gym for the busy professional. Walk to the metro or Keene Park. One- and two-bedroom floor plans.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Chillum
26 Units Available
The Edition
3401 East-West Highway, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,583
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
1060 sqft
LEED Silver Design building. Near the college campus. On-site fitness center, outdoor gaming area, yoga room, and pool. Apartments feature hardwood-style floors, stainless steel appliances, and ample storage.
Last updated June 14 at 06:19am
Mount Rainier
59 Units Available
Queenstown Apartments
3301 Chillum Rd, Mount Rainier, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,108
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
810 sqft
These 1-2 bedroom homes offer hardwood floors and on-site laundry in a pet-friendly community. Close to shopping, dining, and the best that Mount Rainier, College Park, and Washington, D.C. have to offer.
Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
Chillum
8 Units Available
Mosaic at Metro
6210 Belcrest Rd, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,695
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,028
1155 sqft
Spacious apartments in an accessible location next to Prince George's Plaza Metro Station. Floor plans feature gourmet kitchens and walk-in closets. Amenities include a swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Car parking available.
Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Chillum
27 Units Available
3350 At Alterra
3350 Toledo Ter, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,659
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,081
1101 sqft
Vibrant apartment complex located minutes away from Arts District Hyattsville. Enjoy convenient in-unit laundry and large walk-in closets. Garage parking. Around-the-clock maintenance services. Cats and dogs welcome.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Fort Totten - Riggs Park
15 Units Available
The Modern at Art Place
400 Galloway St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,601
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,767
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,261
941 sqft
Located on the Maryland/D.C. border, within the I-495 Beltway. Modern building with rooftop pool, communal gaming areas, fitness and yoga studios, bike storage. Studio, one- and two-bedroom units with washer, dryer and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 08:55pm
Mount Rainier
22 Units Available
Kaywood Gardens Apartments
4101 Kaywood Pl, Mount Rainier, MD
Studio
$898
330 sqft
1 Bedroom
$998
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,253
790 sqft
Studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom floor plans. Residents have access to fitness center, playground and high-speed internet. Located near several bus stops, West Hyattsville Metro station and Brookland/CUA Metro station.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Fort Totten - Riggs Park
32 Units Available
Fort Totten Square
5661 3rd St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,460
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,715
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1001 sqft
Just a few blocks away from a Red, Green and Yellow line Metro stop, Fort Totten Square features luxury apartments in northeast D.C. minutes from the District’s best dining and nightlife.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Langley Park
4 Units Available
Campus Gardens
2200 Phelps Rd, Langley Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,400
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
645 sqft
Minutes from I-495 and I-95 along with Downtown Washington, D.C. This pet-friendly community offers larger balconies, wall-to-wall carpeting and a clothes care center in each building. On-site pool and playground within a gated community.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Takoma Park
1 Unit Available
7333 New Hampshire Ave #1100
7333 New Hampshire Avenue, Takoma Park, MD
Studio
$1,300
456 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
7333 New Hampshire Ave #1100 Available 07/01/20 Gorgeous studio available now. - All utilities are included gas, electric, water, waste disposal and heating/cooling. Tenant pays for their own cable/telephone/internet.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Takoma Park
1 Unit Available
116 Lee Ave Unit 514A
116 Lee Avenue, Takoma Park, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic 2 bedroom 1 bath located in Takoma Park Maryland! The condo is within walking distance to the Takoma Park Metro station, bus stations, restaurants, parks and schools.

Last updated June 14 at 11:09am
Michigan Park
1 Unit Available
4932 11th Street Northeast
4932 11th Street Northeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1500 sqft
Beautiful and charming 3BR/2BA semi-detached home just north of Brookland neighborhood! Home features hardwood floors, energy efficient windows, central A/C and heat with WiFi enabled digital thermostat.
Results within 5 miles of Chillum
Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
20 Units Available
Phoenix
5802 Annapolis Rd, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,081
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
998 sqft
Conveniently situated near I-495 and Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Spacious 1-2 bedroom apartment homes with breathtaking views of Washington, D.C. Communal amenities include a swimming pool with sundeck, BBQ areas and a fitness center.
Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Logan Circle - Shaw
13 Units Available
Jefferson Marketplace
1550 7th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,872
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,981
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,331
1003 sqft
Close to Shaw-Howard University and Mount Vernon Square metro stations. Stylish 1- and 2-bedroom apartments featuring modern kitchens with white granite countertops and energy-efficient appliances. Luxury amenities include a rooftop pool, fitness center and outdoor mezzanine.
Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
28 Units Available
Camden College Park
9600 Milestone Way, College Park, MD
Studio
$1,589
666 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,719
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,939
1290 sqft
Located just a few yards from the I-95 and Baltimore Avenue. 1-2 bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Each apartment has its own patio or balcony. Amenities include a community putting green and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Dupont Circle
8 Units Available
Camden Grand Parc
910 15th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,110
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,472
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,737
876 sqft
Situated across from McPherson Square Metro Station. Also close to the White House and George Washington University. Apartments feature fully-equipped kitchens with granite countertops. Amenities include continental breakfasts and 24-hour concierge service.
Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
5 Units Available
Georgia West
8708 1st Ave, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,657
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,179
1179 sqft
Located in the heart of Silver Spring. Close to the Metro as well as choice shopping and dining destinations. Features private balconies and walk-in closets, plus access to a private fitness center and sauna.
Last updated June 14 at 07:14am
Adams Morgan
8 Units Available
Dorchester West
2425 17th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,800
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
930 sqft
WELCOME HOME TO THE IDYLLIC ADAMS MORGAN\nWashington, DC Apartments at Dorchester West Nestled in the diverse and electric Adams Morgan area with countless eateries and social destinations to cure all your non-work needs, Dorchester West is the
Last updated June 14 at 07:14am
Mount Vernon Square
19 Units Available
Cambridge
1221 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,604
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,107
863 sqft
Cambridge is between 12th Street and Thomas Circle. The complex offers a rooftop pool and concierge. Each unit offers dishwashers, granite counters, refrigerators and hardwood floors.
Last updated June 14 at 07:12am
Logan Circle - Shaw
2 Units Available
875 N St Nw
875 N Street Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,700
408 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
LUXURY APARTMENT LIVING IN WASHINGTON, DC!
City Guide for Chillum, MD

Its name derived from Chilham Castle in Kent County England, Chillum is one of the oldest cities in the country, let alone in Maryland. Founded in 1763, this county has enjoyed a front row seat to some of the most important moments in American history.

Today Chillum is a well established community within a stone’s throw of downtown DC. Walk in the footsteps of history, within easy commute to the east coast's most vibrant cities without the pollution, traffic, or politicians. Chillum is at the epicenter of the modern world, with several nearby cities to choose from for entertainment and discovery, while maintaining a historic appeal in the birthplace of modern democracy. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Chillum, MD

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Chillum renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

