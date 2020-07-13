Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Highview.
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
all utils included
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
hot tub
Tucked away in a plush wooded setting, the comforts and conveniences of Highview are a well kept secret. Highview features an Express Metro Bus stop that rides into the heart of Washington D.C., as well as playgrounds, picnic areas and pool.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
rent: $25/month per cat
Parking Details: Covered lot. Open lot: included in lease.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.