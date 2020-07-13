All apartments in Chillum
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:49 AM

Highview

7004 Highview Ter · (831) 226-8038
Location

7004 Highview Ter, Chillum, MD 20782
Chillum

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7013-304 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,643

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 979 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Highview.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
all utils included
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
hot tub
Tucked away in a plush wooded setting, the comforts and conveniences of Highview are a well kept secret. Highview features an Express Metro Bus stop that rides into the heart of Washington D.C., as well as playgrounds, picnic areas and pool.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
rent: $25/month per cat
Parking Details: Covered lot. Open lot: included in lease.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Highview have any available units?
Highview has a unit available for $1,643 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Highview have?
Some of Highview's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Highview currently offering any rent specials?
Highview is offering the following rent specials: Tour Our Communities Virtually and Apply online for Free with Promo Code: FREEAPP
Is Highview pet-friendly?
Yes, Highview is pet friendly.
Does Highview offer parking?
Yes, Highview offers parking.
Does Highview have units with washers and dryers?
No, Highview does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Highview have a pool?
Yes, Highview has a pool.
Does Highview have accessible units?
No, Highview does not have accessible units.
Does Highview have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Highview has units with dishwashers.
Does Highview have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Highview has units with air conditioning.

