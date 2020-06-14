/
furnished apartments
113 Furnished Apartments for rent in Chillum, MD
Chillum
29 Units Available
Post Park
3300 East-West Hwy, Chillum, MD
Studio
$1,510
644 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,780
965 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1125 sqft
Over 50 unique floor plans, each with an array of designer finishes such as granite counters, ceramic floors and high ceilings. Near the University of Maryland, The Mall at Prince George's and the Metro.
Chillum
9 Units Available
Highview
7004 Highview Ter, Chillum, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,643
979 sqft
A charming place to call home near the Express Metro Bus line, area playgrounds and picnic areas. Apartments feature carpeting, a patio or terrace, and walk-in closets. Cat-friendly. On-site pool and open parking.
Results within 5 miles of Chillum
Adams Morgan
9 Units Available
AdMo Heights
1777 Columbia Road Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,755
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,250
635 sqft
The forward-thinking design of AdMo Heights' Studio, junior one bedroom, and one-bedroom apartments will motivate you to new heights of sophisticated city living. Large windows illuminate open layouts, high ceilings, and stainless steel appliances.
Takoma
9 Units Available
Gables Takoma Park
7035 Blair Rd NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,828
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,680
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
873 sqft
Pet-friendly, fully furnished homes with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a patio/balcony. Access to an on-site gym. Close to Rock Creek Park for a convenient natural getaway, and near the Takoma Park Library.
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown
47 Units Available
The Apartments at CityCenter
799 10th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,198
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,195
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,157
1217 sqft
Located in Chinatown near parks, the National Museum of Women in the Arts, and the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library. Pool, media room and clubhouse. 24-hour concierge. Furnished apartments with hardwood floors and appliances.
Logan Circle - Shaw
44 Units Available
425 Mass
425 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,690
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,000
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,379
1507 sqft
Located in downtown Washington, DC. Walk-in closets, hardwood floors and granite counters. Pet-friendly building. Amenities include gardens, yoga, coffee bar, pool, game room and 24-hour gym.
13 Units Available
Yorkshire - Silver Spring
11401 July Dr, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,526
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,506
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,211
1225 sqft
Luxury apartment homes featuring cathedral ceilings, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry facilities and eat-in kitchens with built-in microwaves. Residents enjoy easy access to public transportation and neighborhood conveniences, such as shopping centers and schools.
19 Units Available
Fenwick
8616 2nd Ave, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,812
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,870
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1089 sqft
Comfortable studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in a park-like setting. Each apartment features large windows, high ceilings, hardwood flooring and fully equipped kitchens. Moveable kitchen islands, built-in desks and private balconies available in select apartments.
Dupont Circle
9 Units Available
Gables Dupont Circle
1750 P St NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,870
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1236 sqft
Trendy, walkable Dupont Circle neighborhood with close access to public transportation. Carport and bike storage access. Concierge and 24-hour maintenance. Spacious furnished units with walk-in closets, patio/balcony access and stainless steel appliances.
Mount Vernon Square
16 Units Available
Gables City Vista
460 L St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,695
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,925
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,115
1046 sqft
Located walking distance to two Metro stations, Chinatown and multiple restaurants. Tenants can access a green courtyard, fitness center and garage. Units are furnished, pet friendly and offer hardwood floors with granite counters.
10 Units Available
Silver Spring Towers
816 Easley St, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,283
369 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,483
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Silver Spring Towers is proud to offer the utmost in service and style along with a fantastic location. A large swimming pool and deck make the fourth floor a favorite hideaway for residents. Convenient shopping and entertainment in walking distance.
Columbia Heights
14 Units Available
Columbia Uptown Apartments
1375 Fairmont St NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
742 sqft
Conveniently situated just steps from Columbia Heights Metro stop. On-site laundry, courtyard and parking just a few features of luxury community. Recently renovated units offer dishwasher, granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Eckington
116 Units Available
The Batley
1270 4th Street Northeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,838
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,028
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,130
983 sqft
Located in the heart of Union Market, The Batley is revolutionizing modern city living. Step into a studio, one, or two-bedroom apartment perfect for those who enjoy their living quarters with a bit more flair.
H Street-NoMa
22 Units Available
Elevation at Washington Gateway
100 Florida Ave NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,703
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,942
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,565
1095 sqft
Located close to beloved neighborhoods like Capitol Hill and U Street. Luxury community offers 24-hour concierge, pool, game room and media room. Apartments have in-unit laundry, granite counters and dishwasher.
20 Units Available
Lenox Park
1400 E West Hwy, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,625
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy access to 410 and 384 freeways. In-unit laundry, granite countertops, hardwood floors, and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community has amenities that include a clubhouse, courtyard and dog park, business center and internet access.
28 Units Available
Core
8621 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,493
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,594
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,359
887 sqft
Find your sphere of influence at Core, iconic new apartments in the center of Downtown Silver Spring. Work the social circuit - whether reclining poolside on the rooftop or kicking it into high gear at the gym.
Mount Pleasant
10 Units Available
The Vintage on 16th St DC
3146 16th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,050
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,950
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,676
785 sqft
Units have quartz countertops, custom kitchen cabinetry, and front load washer and dryer. Tenants have access to 24-hour fitness center, game room, and club room. Rooftop dog run, sunbathing deck, grill area, bike room.
Eckington
95 Units Available
The Gale Eckington
151 Q St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,005
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,699
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,861
1082 sqft
Named after 19th-century D.C. mayor Joseph Gales Jr.
4 Units Available
Capital View
4205 58th Avenue, Bladensburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,386
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
720 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With its private wood setting, Capital View may feel secluded, but this quiet community is minutes from shopping, restaurants, entertainment, Metro bus, and Metro rail. This garden community is loaded with value and all the comforts of home.
Cleveland Park
14 Units Available
The Parkway Apartments
3220 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,388
343 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,875
612 sqft
The Parkway is located in Rock Creek Park, within walking distance of the Metro station and downtown. Units offer on-site laundry, granite counters and hardwood floors.
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown
33 Units Available
Latrobe Apartments
1325 15th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,999
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,187
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,345
820 sqft
Short walking distance to two Metro stops, shopping and dining. Units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Pool, clubhouse, community BBQ/grill. 24-hour gym and internet cafe. Concierge and valet service.
U-Street
33 Units Available
Capitol View on 14th
2420 14th Street Nw, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,828
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,184
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,351
1203 sqft
Luxurious apartment community with convenient on-site amenities, including guest suite and game room. Features spacious walk-in closets and high-end hardwood flooring. Situated between Pelican Alley and 14th ST NW with quick access to Meridian Park.
Cleveland Park
17 Units Available
Cleveland House
2727 29th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,681
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,848
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,802
1225 sqft
Want included utilities? Look no further than Cleveland House Apartments in Washington, D.C. Offers pet-friendly one-and two-bedroom apartments with high-ceilings, hardwood floors, ample closet space, lots of windows. Walk to Woodley Park and Connecticut Avenue.
Mount Vernon Square
100 Units Available
Meridian at Mt. Vernon Triangle
425 L St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,785
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,065
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1158 sqft
Modern apartment design and luxurious comfort in these apartment homes located right off Interstate 395. Enjoy luxury amenities like a business center, car charging and even 24-hour concierge service.
