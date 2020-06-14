272 Apartments for rent in Chillum, MD with garage
Its name derived from Chilham Castle in Kent County England, Chillum is one of the oldest cities in the country, let alone in Maryland. Founded in 1763, this county has enjoyed a front row seat to some of the most important moments in American history.
Today Chillum is a well established community within a stone’s throw of downtown DC. Walk in the footsteps of history, within easy commute to the east coast's most vibrant cities without the pollution, traffic, or politicians. Chillum is at the epicenter of the modern world, with several nearby cities to choose from for entertainment and discovery, while maintaining a historic appeal in the birthplace of modern democracy. See more
Chillum apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.