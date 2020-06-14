272 Apartments for rent in Chillum, MD with garage

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Chillum
29 Units Available
Post Park
3300 East-West Hwy, Chillum, MD
Studio
$1,510
644 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,780
965 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1125 sqft
Over 50 unique floor plans, each with an array of designer finishes such as granite counters, ceramic floors and high ceilings. Near the University of Maryland, The Mall at Prince George's and the Metro.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Chillum
1 Unit Available
6518 8th Pl
6518 8th Place, Chillum, MD
6 Bedrooms
$3,000
2484 sqft
A Fabulous 6 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms including an In-law suite that has a separte entrance - This spacious, lovely multi-level single-family house is in best of location with in-law suite.
Results within 1 mile of Chillum
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Chillum
26 Units Available
The Edition
3401 East-West Highway, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,583
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
1060 sqft
LEED Silver Design building. Near the college campus. On-site fitness center, outdoor gaming area, yoga room, and pool. Apartments feature hardwood-style floors, stainless steel appliances, and ample storage.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
Chillum
8 Units Available
Mosaic at Metro
6210 Belcrest Rd, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,695
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,028
1155 sqft
Spacious apartments in an accessible location next to Prince George's Plaza Metro Station. Floor plans feature gourmet kitchens and walk-in closets. Amenities include a swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Car parking available.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Chillum
27 Units Available
3350 At Alterra
3350 Toledo Ter, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,659
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,081
1101 sqft
Vibrant apartment complex located minutes away from Arts District Hyattsville. Enjoy convenient in-unit laundry and large walk-in closets. Garage parking. Around-the-clock maintenance services. Cats and dogs welcome.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:35am
Fort Totten - Riggs Park
26 Units Available
Aventine Fort Totten
5210 3rd St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,674
648 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,568
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,198
996 sqft
Sleek apartments in Fort Totten offer top-quality amenities, including valet service and 24-hour gym for the busy professional. Walk to the metro or Keene Park. One- and two-bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Fort Totten - Riggs Park
15 Units Available
The Modern at Art Place
400 Galloway St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,601
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,767
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,261
941 sqft
Located on the Maryland/D.C. border, within the I-495 Beltway. Modern building with rooftop pool, communal gaming areas, fitness and yoga studios, bike storage. Studio, one- and two-bedroom units with washer, dryer and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Fort Totten - Riggs Park
32 Units Available
Fort Totten Square
5661 3rd St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,460
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,715
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1001 sqft
Just a few blocks away from a Red, Green and Yellow line Metro stop, Fort Totten Square features luxury apartments in northeast D.C. minutes from the District’s best dining and nightlife.

1 of 71

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Michigan Park
1 Unit Available
4916 7TH STREET NE
4916 7th Street Northeast, Washington, DC
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2402 sqft
Lovely 3 level 2815 sq. ft. END unit row home on a quiet street! The Main level features a large Living Room and Dining Room with hardwood floors and recessed lighting.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
3305 COOL SPRING RD
3305 Cool Spring Road, Adelphi, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3305 COOL SPRING RD in Adelphi. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Michigan Park
1 Unit Available
613 AVA CIR NE
613 Ava Circle Northeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Well maintained and warm and inviting interior townhome with lots of natural light. Three-level Luxury townhome backs to trees and minutes from Fort Totten Metro and Development.

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
8100 CHESTER STREET
8100 Chester Street, Silver Spring, MD
6 Bedrooms
$4,300
2553 sqft
Location, Location! Large Corner Lot. Beautifully maintained 6BR/4BA Ranch in Takoma Park. 3BR, 2 BA upstairs and 3BR, 2 BA downstairs with private entrance. Basement has kitchenette. Each floor has its own master bedroom w/full bath. Huge Rec Room.

1 of 21

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
Michigan Park
1 Unit Available
625 Buchanan St NE
625 Buchanan Street Northeast, Washington, DC
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1800 sqft
Available 05/01/20 4BR, 3BA - Property Id: 253333 Updated 4BR, 3BA townhome with an attached garage, finished basement. Completely renovated, HW floors throughout the house. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Results within 5 miles of Chillum
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 01:13am
H Street-NoMa
2 Units Available
501 H Street
501 H St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,730
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
950 sqft
A premium, high-rise community that's LEED Gold certified. On-site amenities include plank flooring, built-in shelving, and stunning views of the Basilica. Residents also enjoy a large cafe and green space.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Van Ness - Forest Hills
25 Units Available
Ellicott House Apartments
4849 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,500
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,738
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,011
963 sqft
On Connecticut Ave NW near Forest Hills Park, these recently renovated units offer stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and a balcony. On-site enjoy 24-hr concierge, elevator, and parking garage, along with pool and gym
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Trinidad - Langston
19 Units Available
Flats at Atlas
1600 Maryland Ave NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,567
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,821
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,277
936 sqft
Ultra-modern apartments located in H Street NE, an entertainment hotspot. Floor plans feature nine-foot ceilings, hardwood floors and kitchens with granite countertops. Amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, multimedia lounge and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Adams Morgan
9 Units Available
AdMo Heights
1777 Columbia Road Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,755
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,250
635 sqft
The forward-thinking design of AdMo Heights' Studio, junior one bedroom, and one-bedroom apartments will motivate you to new heights of sophisticated city living. Large windows illuminate open layouts, high ceilings, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
H Street-NoMa
14 Units Available
Coda on H
315 H Street Northeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,658
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,080
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,830
982 sqft
Offering both architectural and imaginative design details, say hello to Coda on H.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Takoma
9 Units Available
Gables Takoma Park
7035 Blair Rd NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,828
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,680
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
873 sqft
Pet-friendly, fully furnished homes with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a patio/balcony. Access to an on-site gym. Close to Rock Creek Park for a convenient natural getaway, and near the Takoma Park Library.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:10am
Columbia Heights
3 Units Available
1350 Florida Avenue
1350 Florida Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,250
647 sqft
Modern apartment homes in a great D.C. location. One-bedroom floor plans with gourmet kitchens, soaring ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy fantastic views from the rooftop deck.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
Dupont Circle
42 Units Available
1500 Mass
1500 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,480
456 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,802
610 sqft
1500 Mass is in the middle of three distinguished DC neighborhoods: Dupont Circle, Golden Triangle and Logan Circle. Walking distance from the Dupont Circle Metro, 1500 Mass offers in-unit laundry facilities, garages and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
H Street-NoMa
17 Units Available
100K
100 K Street Northeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,700
447 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,245
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,745
990 sqft
At the gateway of NoMa, 100K Apartments welcomes residents who crave a living experience that is elegant, refined and walkable to some of DC's best amenities. An intimate ground floor courtyard and private rooftop exudes sophistication.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
U-Street
44 Units Available
Sonnet
1441 U Street Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,327
444 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,410
581 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,296
933 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Your home is the center of your life.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
100 Units Available
The Point at Silver Spring
8750 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,224
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,410
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,753
1193 sqft
Newly renovated with carpeting and cherry cabinets. Pet-friendly with stainless steel appliances. Offers 24-hour gym, pool, courtyard, coffee bar, business center, on-site laundry, parking and Internet access. Downtown Silver Spring.
City Guide for Chillum, MD

Its name derived from Chilham Castle in Kent County England, Chillum is one of the oldest cities in the country, let alone in Maryland. Founded in 1763, this county has enjoyed a front row seat to some of the most important moments in American history.

Today Chillum is a well established community within a stone’s throw of downtown DC. Walk in the footsteps of history, within easy commute to the east coast's most vibrant cities without the pollution, traffic, or politicians. Chillum is at the epicenter of the modern world, with several nearby cities to choose from for entertainment and discovery, while maintaining a historic appeal in the birthplace of modern democracy. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Chillum, MD

Chillum apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

