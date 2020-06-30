7206 RIDGEWOOD AVE

Amenities

This lovely, spacious home is located in the heart of the Town of Chevy Chase. Walk to downtown Bethesda from a Rockwellian, tree-lined street. The home is a custom year-2000 build by award winning Chase Builders. It is bright and sunny, with extra-large rooms on all 4 gracious levels. An impressive center entry foyer welcomes you home with in-laid hardwoods, and sweeps you into a great room anchored by a wood-burning fireplace featuring a natural stone hearth, and past a formal sitting room with gas fireplace, and a drawing room/den with french doors. You have a formal dining room and an eat-in gourmet kitchen alike. Upstairs an oversized owner's suite with custom built-ins and his and hers walk-in closets is a true oasis. Each additional bedroom features two closets and all are en-suite. A second floor laundry room and huge linen closet add convenience. The upper level/4th floor is a huge-yet-cozy space ideal for studying and homework with lots of light and built-in bookshelves and reading nook, or perfect for lounging, TV-watching or any family or kid activity (w/ full bath). The massive lower level has access to the garage and features 10-foot ceilings, a dedicated bedroom, and a large jack-and-jill bathroom for convenience and privacy. There is pristine a billiards table available for your use if you like. Speaking of garage, you have a huge oversized (deep) 2-bay attached garage that is hidden beside the house. This home has storage on every level. You can truly settle in here for years to come. Available for immediate occupancy. Pets considered.