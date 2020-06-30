All apartments in Chevy Chase
Last updated February 20 2020 at 9:55 AM

7206 RIDGEWOOD AVE

7206 Ridgewood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7206 Ridgewood Avenue, Chevy Chase, MD 20815
Chevy Chase

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool table
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool table
garage
This lovely, spacious home is located in the heart of the Town of Chevy Chase. Walk to downtown Bethesda from a Rockwellian, tree-lined street. The home is a custom year-2000 build by award winning Chase Builders. It is bright and sunny, with extra-large rooms on all 4 gracious levels. An impressive center entry foyer welcomes you home with in-laid hardwoods, and sweeps you into a great room anchored by a wood-burning fireplace featuring a natural stone hearth, and past a formal sitting room with gas fireplace, and a drawing room/den with french doors. You have a formal dining room and an eat-in gourmet kitchen alike. Upstairs an oversized owner's suite with custom built-ins and his and hers walk-in closets is a true oasis. Each additional bedroom features two closets and all are en-suite. A second floor laundry room and huge linen closet add convenience. The upper level/4th floor is a huge-yet-cozy space ideal for studying and homework with lots of light and built-in bookshelves and reading nook, or perfect for lounging, TV-watching or any family or kid activity (w/ full bath). The massive lower level has access to the garage and features 10-foot ceilings, a dedicated bedroom, and a large jack-and-jill bathroom for convenience and privacy. There is pristine a billiards table available for your use if you like. Speaking of garage, you have a huge oversized (deep) 2-bay attached garage that is hidden beside the house. This home has storage on every level. You can truly settle in here for years to come. Available for immediate occupancy. Pets considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7206 RIDGEWOOD AVE have any available units?
7206 RIDGEWOOD AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chevy Chase, MD.
What amenities does 7206 RIDGEWOOD AVE have?
Some of 7206 RIDGEWOOD AVE's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7206 RIDGEWOOD AVE currently offering any rent specials?
7206 RIDGEWOOD AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7206 RIDGEWOOD AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7206 RIDGEWOOD AVE is pet friendly.
Does 7206 RIDGEWOOD AVE offer parking?
Yes, 7206 RIDGEWOOD AVE offers parking.
Does 7206 RIDGEWOOD AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7206 RIDGEWOOD AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7206 RIDGEWOOD AVE have a pool?
No, 7206 RIDGEWOOD AVE does not have a pool.
Does 7206 RIDGEWOOD AVE have accessible units?
No, 7206 RIDGEWOOD AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7206 RIDGEWOOD AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7206 RIDGEWOOD AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7206 RIDGEWOOD AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7206 RIDGEWOOD AVE does not have units with air conditioning.

