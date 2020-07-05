All apartments in Chevy Chase
The Lindley

3645 Chevy Chase Lake Drive · (240) 221-6566
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Tour today! Move in by 7/31 for special discounted pricing and 3 months free parking!*
Location

3645 Chevy Chase Lake Drive, Chevy Chase, MD 20815

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0206 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 490 sqft

Unit 1020 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,811

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 526 sqft

Unit 0220 · Avail. now

$1,811

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 548 sqft

See 18+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0103 · Avail. now

$2,508

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 822 sqft

Unit 0712 · Avail. Sep 25

$2,690

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 958 sqft

Unit 0412 · Avail. Sep 3

$2,690

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 958 sqft

See 29+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Lindley.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
in unit laundry
extra storage
oven
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
garage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
coffee bar
conference room
dog park
game room
green community
media room
yoga
Discover The Lindley, a refined collection of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes at Chevy Chase Lake. With two different finish options, sweeping views and optional private balconies, the apartments are approachable yet exceptional. The list of on-site amenities includes a roofdeck with seamless indoor and outdoor living, park with granite slide and water features, well-appointed lounge areas and a fitness center with Peloton spin bikes. Here, the cachet of an established neighborhood meets the promise of a brilliant future. With the Capital Crescent Trail at your doorstep, The Lindley is a sought-after destination with natural appeal. It is modern and contemporary. It is refined and elegant. It is everything you have always wanted in a home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 9 months, 13 months, 14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $31 per adult
Deposit: $250-1 months rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500
limit: 2
rent: $50/month, per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breed restriction
Parking Details: Surface parking $175/month. Tandem parking (1 in front, 1 in back) $250/month.
Storage Details: 4x7x7 $50/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Lindley have any available units?
The Lindley has 53 units available starting at $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Lindley have?
Some of The Lindley's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Lindley currently offering any rent specials?
The Lindley is offering the following rent specials: Tour today! Move in by 7/31 for special discounted pricing and 3 months free parking!*
Is The Lindley pet-friendly?
Yes, The Lindley is pet friendly.
Does The Lindley offer parking?
Yes, The Lindley offers parking.
Does The Lindley have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Lindley offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Lindley have a pool?
No, The Lindley does not have a pool.
Does The Lindley have accessible units?
Yes, The Lindley has accessible units.
Does The Lindley have units with dishwashers?
No, The Lindley does not have units with dishwashers.
Does The Lindley have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Lindley has units with air conditioning.
