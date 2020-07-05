Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel in unit laundry extra storage oven Property Amenities accessible clubhouse concierge courtyard elevator gym parking garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage coffee bar conference room dog park game room green community media room yoga

Discover The Lindley, a refined collection of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes at Chevy Chase Lake. With two different finish options, sweeping views and optional private balconies, the apartments are approachable yet exceptional. The list of on-site amenities includes a roofdeck with seamless indoor and outdoor living, park with granite slide and water features, well-appointed lounge areas and a fitness center with Peloton spin bikes. Here, the cachet of an established neighborhood meets the promise of a brilliant future. With the Capital Crescent Trail at your doorstep, The Lindley is a sought-after destination with natural appeal. It is modern and contemporary. It is refined and elegant. It is everything you have always wanted in a home.